Arsenal Draw 1-1 at Barcelona to End Hosts' 100% Champions League Record

Arsenal secured a gritty 1-1 draw at Camp Nou against Barcelona in the Women's Champions League, ending the hosts' perfect record and boosting their knockout stage hopes.

Arsenal secured a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Barcelona at Camp Nou in the Women's Champions League on Thursday, ending the Catalan giants' 100% record in this season's competition.

The result lifts Arsenal to seven points from four matches and significantly boosts their chances of qualifying for the knockout stages. Arsenal defender Steph Catley made five interceptions and nine clearances to deny Barcelona. It was not a scintillating display from Arsenal, nor a tactical masterclass, but it was a gritty showing that we have not seen enough of this season.

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With manager Renee Slegers under scrutiny and players under pressure to perform, the last thing they needed was to face the full-throttle Barcelona attack. Caroline Graham Hansen's cleverness, Sydney Schertenleib's constant threat and the aura of top scorer Ewa Pajor is enough to strike fear into any team in Europe. Even with three-time Ballon d'Or winner Aitana Bonmati on the bench, Barcelona imposed their superiority against a wounded Arsenal, but the Gunners stood firm.

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Arsenal Defeat Barcelona At Camp Nou

Frida Maanum opened the scoring against the run of play in the first half, and Arsenal somehow made it to half-time with their lead intact despite 18 shots from their dominant hosts. Barcelona continued as expected after the break, equalising through Graham Hansen, but failed to kick on. Arsenal's experience and maturity showed as they saw out a draw that ended Barcelona's perfect record in this season's Champions League.

I'm very pleased in general with the players and how they have gone about it, their preparation, ownership and engagement. You know in these games it's about the margins, said Slegers. The execution was so good. It is always going to be difficult against Barcelona because they are so good on the ball.

It's hard to defend against but we did well. We knew there would be opportunities. I'm really pleased with the way we played as it's very different to how we usually play. That we can do it this way is a big boost for us as a team, she added.

Manager Renee Slegers Praises Team Grit

We will take that going forward because the next games are coming quickly. It is really difficult to go to Camp Nou. The one point is okay for us, though obviously we went for three. Criticism of Arsenal this season has centred around their lack of ruthlessness and an inability to turn dominance into winning results.

The tables turned on Thursday as it was Barcelona who were wasteful and frustrating, while Arsenal rode their luck and capitalised where they could. Defending champions Barcelona had almost 70% possession, 24 shots, 51 touches inside the opposition half and 11 corners but only managed the solitary goal.

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Slegers admitted on Tuesday that too many draws had impacted their start to the season, but was this particular draw proof that the real Arsenal is still hidden among the low confidence and poor form? Sitting sixth in the Women's Super League table with their title hopes in tatters, Slegers' side are putting all their eggs in one basket and hoping for success in Europe.

Slegers Highlights Resilience And Discipline

This is a very different game to play but there are of course elements in the performance that we want and need to take forward, added Slegers. It's there in the team and we need to show that in every single game. If you ask me what words I would use to describe the performance, I would say grit, resilience, clarity, discipline, communication, leadership and bravery as well.

That is a lot of words but there were a lot of really good things in this performance that we definitely want to build on. It is a decisive few days for Arsenal with high-flying London City Lionesses up next on Sunday in a game that could impact their hopes of qualifying for next season's Champions League in the battle for a top three spot in the WSL.

Arsenal Face Crucial Upcoming Fixtures

Then, they host French giants Lyon in Europe next Thursday before ending the league phase at Inter Milan in December.