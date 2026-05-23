Barcelona and Manchester United Ready for Talks on Marcus Rashford Move

Updates on negotiations between Barcelona and Manchester United for Marcus Rashford, who has shown strong form at Camp Nou this season, and the potential move of Zirkzee, who is facing an uncertain future at United, to Italian clubs, with Real Madrid being the latest

Barcelona are set for further talks with Marcus Rashford as the Catalan giants remain keen to renegotiate and sign him permanently for a lower fee.

Due to his strong season at Camp Nou, Man United and Barcelona are negotiating a new deal. The deadline for Barca to exercise Rashford’s £26m buy clause is 15 June. Barcelona believe that fee is too high and are willing to renegotiate. Real Madrid is the latest club to be linked, considering the deadline.

Several United players are facing uncertain futures ahead of the summer. Italian clubs are interested in the services of Zirkzee, who has started just five league games this season





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