Barcelona Begins Search for Lewandowski Replacement

FC Barcelona is actively seeking a successor to Robert Lewandowski, with Julian Alvarez and Joao Pedro emerging as potential targets. The Polish striker's contract is expiring, and a departure in the summer is increasingly likely. The club faces financial challenges in securing Alvarez, while Chelsea is reportedly reluctant to sell Pedro.

The future of Robert Lewandowski at FC Barcelona is increasingly uncertain, with the club proactively exploring potential replacements for the Polish international. Signals strongly suggest Lewandowski will leave the Catalan giants during the upcoming summer transfer window, primarily due to his contract expiring at the season's end and the lack of progress in negotiations for an extension.

This situation has prompted Barcelona's sporting director, Deco, and the club's hierarchy to identify and assess several high-profile targets. One of the primary contenders to fill Lewandowski's boots is Julian Alvarez of Manchester City. The Argentine forward has consistently demonstrated his quality, boasting an impressive record of 20 goals and 9 assists in 48 appearances this season.

However, acquiring Alvarez presents a significant financial hurdle for Barcelona, a club still grappling with substantial debt. Alvarez is currently tied to a long-term contract with Manchester City, extending until 2030, and features a prohibitive release clause of €500 million. Despite the financial challenges, Alvarez remains a highly sought-after player, attracting interest from other European powerhouses, including Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain.

Manchester City manager, Diego Simeone, has acknowledged the widespread speculation surrounding Alvarez's future, stating that interest from top clubs is 'normal' given his exceptional talent. Simeone, however, downplayed any immediate concerns, suggesting the club is not overly worried about potential offers. Alongside Alvarez, Barcelona is also considering Chelsea's Joao Pedro as a viable alternative. Reports indicate that Pedro has strong support within the club, with Deco actively evaluating the possibility of bringing the Brazilian forward to the Camp Nou.

However, Chelsea appears reluctant to part ways with Pedro, viewing him as an integral part of their squad and fearing difficulties in finding a suitable replacement. Pedro has enjoyed a productive season with Chelsea, scoring 19 goals and providing 9 assists. He joined the Blues in 2025 from Brighton & Hove Albion for a fee exceeding €63 million and is currently under contract until 2033.

While Pedro is currently focused on Chelsea's end-of-season objectives and potential participation in the World Cup, the possibility of missing out on international football with his current club could potentially weaken Chelsea's negotiating position. Chelsea's current ninth-place standing in the Premier League makes FA Cup success – where they face Manchester City in the final on May 16th – their most realistic pathway to European qualification, adding another layer of complexity to any potential transfer discussions.

The situation highlights Barcelona's need to carefully weigh their options, balancing their desire for a top-class replacement for Lewandowski with their financial constraints and the challenges of negotiating with clubs unwilling to sell their key assets. The coming months will be crucial in determining Lewandowski's successor and shaping Barcelona's attacking lineup for the future





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Robert Lewandowski FC Barcelona Julian Alvarez Joao Pedro Transfers

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