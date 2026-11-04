Barcelona Defeats Aston Villa 3-0 In Champions League Clash

Barcelona secured a decisive 3-0 victory over Aston Villa in the Champions League. Raphinha scored twice while Gavi made an impactful substitute appearance for the Catalan side.

Barcelona defeated Aston Villa with a dominant 3-0 scoreline during their recent Champions League encounter. The Catalan side controlled the match, limiting the English club's attacking threats while capitalizing on defensive vulnerabilities.

Raphinha Scores Twice For Barcelona

Aston Villa struggled significantly to contain Brazilian winger Raphinha throughout the contest. The forward showcased his sharpness by scoring two goals during the match. Despite his successful night, Raphinha expressed visible frustration when he was substituted in the 70th minute. The manager decided to remove the 29-year-old after he failed to complete a hat-trick. His departure signaled the end of his terrorization of the Villa defense.

Also read Aston Villa captain John McGinn backs side to trouble Barcelona in Champions League

Barcelona Midfielder Gavi Returns

Barcelona midfielder Gavi made a notable return to the starting lineup for this specific European clash. The 22-year-old had not appeared in the starting eleven for the Catalan side in quite some time. His impact was immediate upon entering the pitch in the 69th minute. The crowd responded with extremely loud cheers for his appearance. This moment drew one of the loudest reactions of the evening despite not involving a goal.

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Villa Struggles And Tactical Issues

The Premier League side appeared blunt in attack and lacked creativity on the ball. They struggled to cause consistent issues for the La Liga outfit during the game. Several individual moments added to the difficulty for the home side. One winger attempted to prevent opponents from winning the ball high up the pitch. Instead of a successful press, the action resulted in a foul call against Villa.

Prince William Attends The Match

Aston Villa fan Prince William was present at the stadium for this European clash against Barcelona. The Prince of Wales watched as his side suffered the 3-0 defeat. The event marked a notable attendance for the royal figure supporting the English club.