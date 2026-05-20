Barcelona defender Pau Cubarsi on his long-term ambitions to lead the defense and his squad's backing of Hansi Flick's high-risk tactics

Pau Cubarsi, a promising 19-year-old Barcelona defender, has outlined his ultimate goal to become the team's main leader, emphasizing his support for Hansi Flick's high-risk tactics, despite the recent exit from the Champions League quarter-finals. Cubarsi has been a part of Barcelona's recent domestic success, adding to his already impressive trophy cabinet with two La Liga titles, a Copa del Rey, and two Spanish Super Cups since his breakthrough.

Pau Cubarsi, an 19-year-old Barcelona defender, expressed his ambition to become the team's main leader while insisting on Hansi Flick's high-risk tactics, despite the costly red card that contributed to the team's exit in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Cubarsi emphasized his squad's support for Flick's vision, stating that they are 'going to the death with it'. He added that risks involved in Flick's tactical setup are a learning experience and help the team to succeed. Cubarsi has recently won two La Liga titles, a Copa del Rey, and two Spanish Super Cups.

He aims to secure a starting spot with the Spain national team for the upcoming World Cup and is eager to impress Spain manager Luis de la Fuente. Cubarsi has credited his former teammate Inigo Martinez for his rapid rise in the club and highlighted the spectacular level of players like Ronald Araujo, Jules Kounde, and Andreas Christensen





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