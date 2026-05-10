Barcelona Midfielder Fermin Lopez Provides Positive Outlook on Lamine Yamal's Fitness Ahead of 2026 World Cup

Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez has provided a reassuring update on Lamine Yamal's fitness as the teenage sensation races against time to be ready for the 2026 World Cup. Despite being sidelined for the remainder of the domestic season with a muscle tear, Yamal is expected to be a focal point for Luis de la Fuente's Spain side this summer.

Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez has provided a reassuring update on Lamine Yamal ’s fitness as the teenage sensation races against time to be ready for the 2026 World Cup .

Despite being sidelined for the remainder of the domestic season with a muscle tear, Yamal is expected to be a focal point for Luis de la Fuente’s Spain side this summer. Barcelona and Spain supporters have been sweating over the fitness of Yamal since he was ruled out for the remainder of the domestic campaign.

However, Lopez has provided a positive outlook on the 18-year-old’s mindset. Speaking to, he said: 'He is well, when you get injured it's tough at first because he's an ambitious guy who likes to help out on the pitch and play. With this injury, he can't play until the World Cup. Now he's doing well and needs to focus on recovering, and I think he'll be in good shape.

' The faith shown by Lopez mirrors the optimism of Spain boss Luis de la Fuente, who recently revealed that Barcelona find themselves on the brink of securing their 29th Liga crown, and, as the Blaugrana have never before clinched the championship by directly defeating Real Madrid. Lopez is relishing the occasion, explaining: 'Ultimately, it's a match that all of us players love to play, a Clasico, especially given our current situation.

We're eager to play the game, to give our best, and to deliver a victory for the Cules.

' While a draw would also suffice to wrap up the trophy, the midfielder insists the romance of the opponent is secondary to simply getting the job done. 'It doesn't matter, the sooner the better,' he added. 'In the end that's what's important, we've been very consistent throughout the year and we have to win it now as soon as possible.

' Lopez has been a key component of Hansi Flick’s tactical system this season, stepping up in the biggest matches. When asked to define the German coach, he was full of praise for the impact he has made at the club.

'Hansi Flick is a very approachable, very ambitious, and very demanding person. What everyone sees is what he instills in the team. We're very happy with him; I think we've improved a lot as a team and individually. The whole team is very happy with him.

' The 22-year-old also believes the team’s success is built on a strong core of La Masia talent. Reflecting on the prospect of winning back-to-back league titles with homegrown stars, he noted: 'I think Real Madrid is our biggest rival... with very high-caliber players. It's a remarkable achievement that, with homegrown players we've brought up, and being the team we are, we've managed to win two consecutive league titles.

' Looking ahead to the summer, Lopez is confident that he can play a significant role for the national team following a stellar year under Flick. 'I see myself playing an important role. Luis gives me a lot of confidence, and I've played more in these recent call-ups. I think I've taken another step forward with the national team, and I'm very happy.

The manager decides who plays, but just being at the World Cup makes me happy. I think we have a great team, a great squad, capable of repeating what we did at the European Championship. That's our dream and our goal.





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Barcelona Lamine Yamal 2026 World Cup Luis De La Fuente Hansi Flick Real Madrid La Masia Talent Clasico World Cup European Championship

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