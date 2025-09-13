Barclays Customers Complain of Overcharging After Fuel Purchases

Barclays bank is facing backlash from customers who allege overcharging after fueling up their vehicles. The issue appears to stem from a pre-authorisation system used at petrol stations, which reserves a larger sum than the actual fuel cost. Customers report persistent pending transactions and difficulty accessing their funds.

Barclays customers have expressed frustration after encountering unexpected charges ranging from £40 to £120 while filling up their vehicles. Numerous complaints have flooded social media platforms, with customers highlighting sizable pending transactions that have persisted for several days following their fuel purchases. The issue appears to be linked to the pre-authorisation system often employed at petrol stations.

This system, designed to estimate the total cost of fuel before filling up, requires customers to pre-authorise a specific amount, typically £120.A Barclays customer detailed their experience, stating that while they only purchased £40 worth of fuel, £120 was initially deducted from their account, leaving them with £160 pending for days. After contacting both Barclays and the petrol station – a Tesco location – they received conflicting explanations, highlighting the ongoing confusion surrounding the situation. Barclays suggested reaching out to Tesco, even as the customer insisted that the bank had technically withheld £160 instead of the due £40. The bank advised the customer to send a detailed message through designated channels, specifying their mode of banking – Barclays app or Barclaycard app.Another concerned customer refilled at a Tesco petrol station, encountering a similar scenario. Despite spending only £16 on fuel, they noticed a pending £120 transaction. Barclays responded, clarifying the pre-authorisation process standard at Tesco Pay at Pump stations. They explained that while a temporary £120 hold is placed, only the final fuel cost is charged after completing the refuelling process. The supermarket also stated on its website that card issuers may not always update balances in real time and advised customers to contact their banks for further assistance in case of discrepancies. A third customer reported a delayed release of funds, highlighting a temporary £50 deduction despite completing their fuel payment on time. The second £50 pending transaction persisted for days and appeared to subsequently affect their available balance. Again, Barclays encouraged communication through their channels, emphasizing the need for specific details regarding the customer's banking app usage. Interestingly, Tesco defended its pre-authorisation system, stating that it adheres to Mastercard and Visa regulations and was introduced in 2022. While acknowledging the potential for delayed fund release in isolated cases, Tesco emphasized that this is a matter to be addressed directly with the customer's financial institution





MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Barclays Overcharge Fuel Pre-Authorisation Tesco Pending Transactions Banking

