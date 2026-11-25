Barclays provides personal safety alarms to employees at its Glasgow Tradeston hub following reports of local attacks, addressing staff concerns about commuting safety.

Barclays bank has introduced personal safety alarms for its employees at the Tradeston campus in Glasgow, responding to specific concerns raised by staff regarding their security while commuting. The new safety measures were made available on request to workers at the bank's state-of-the-art facility, which is situated on the south side of the River Clyde. This initiative addresses growing anxiety among the workforce about traveling to and from their offices, particularly during nighttime hours when visibility is reduced.

Security Context and Local Crime Incidents

The decision to implement these alarms follows a series of serious criminal incidents in the immediate vicinity of the Barclays campus over the past year. In May, a woman was raped in a lane near Clyde Place, an incident that led to the arrest of a nineteen-year-old man. Subsequently, in July, a cyclist was stabbed in the same area following a verbal altercation with another male cyclist. These events have heightened fears among employees who use the surrounding streets to reach the workplace.

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When the Tradeston campus was first unveiled in 2021, it was hailed as a significant development for the city. At that time, then First Minister Nicola Sturgeon described the facility as a fantastic asset for the Tradeston community and Glasgow. She emphasized that the project would contribute to the sustainable regeneration of a historic section of the Clyde Waterfront, promising to bring new high-value roles to the area.

Barclays and Police Safety Measures

A spokesman for Barclays stated that the institution is committed to providing a safe and supportive working environment for its colleagues. The bank takes all concerns raised by employees seriously and works closely with teams to ensure staff feel secure when traveling to and from the campus. The range of measures now in place includes the distribution of personal safety alarms and ongoing support systems designed to address these specific fears.

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Police Scotland Chief Inspector Billy Campbell confirmed that officers have worked closely with Barclays and the Glasgow City Council to address safety issues. Regular inputs on personal safety have been provided to staff, and officers continue to patrol the area frequently. The police also meet regularly with security staff on-site to coordinate their efforts and ensure a robust security presence.

Infrastructure Improvements and Next Steps

Beyond direct security interventions, authorities have collaborated with the council and the business to improve the physical environment around the campus. This includes efforts to enhance lighting and visibility in the area for pedestrians, aiming to make the surroundings safer for people on foot during their commutes. These infrastructure changes are part of a broader strategy to mitigate the risks identified in the local neighborhood.

Glasgow City Council was contacted for further comment regarding these initiatives. The combination of technological aids like safety alarms, increased police patrols, and environmental improvements represents a multi-faceted approach to resolving the safety concerns that have emerged in the Tradeston district. The bank continues to monitor the situation to ensure employee well-being remains a priority.