Jordan Bardella pledges to designate Antifa as a terrorist organization if Marine Le Pen wins the 2027 French election, citing rising far-left violence.

French political strategist Jordan Bardella has declared his intention to classify Antifa militias and other far-left organizations as terrorist entities if his party, the National Rally, secures victory in the upcoming 2027 presidential election. Bardella, who has been selected by party leader Marine Le Pen to serve as prime minister should she replace incumbent president Emmanuel Macron, outlined this harsh security policy during a recent interview with the French news outlet CNews. His announcement comes at a time of intense civil unrest across France, where recurring violent protests have prompted calls for stricter governmental control over political demonstrations and armed groups.

The Core Policy and Legal Framework

Bardella stated that upon becoming the head of the government, he would formally request that the European Union add Antifa militias and all associated far-left organizations to official terror lists. He argues that these groups are not merely political dissidents but function as the armed wing of the far-left movement, actively pushing the country toward civil war. According to Bardella, listing these entities as terrorist organizations is a necessary step to restore order on the streets and neutralize the threat posed by violent insurgents. This policy reflects a broader strategy within the National Rally to redefine the boundary between legitimate political protest and criminal insurrection.

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The proposed ban extends beyond just Antifa. Bardella indicated that his administration would also seek to prohibit individuals currently on security watch lists from participating in public protests. He drew a direct parallel to the treatment of football hooligans, suggesting that those with known histories of violence or radicalization should be barred from demonstrating. This approach aims to preemptively neutralize potential threats before they can manifest in physical confrontations with law enforcement or private property.

Political Accusations Against Far-Left Leaders

A significant portion of Bardella's rhetoric has been directed at Jean-Luc Mélenchon, the leader of the far-left party La France Insoumise. Bardella accused Mélenchon of knowingly fostering chaos and plunging France into disorder by embracing the recent wave of protests. He claimed that Mélenchon is highly intelligent and fully aware of the consequences of his actions, specifically regarding the convergence of radical elements with mainstream political figures. The National Rally contends that the far-left party is providing cover and encouragement for violent actors, thereby destabilizing the nation.

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Bardella explicitly linked the violence seen in Paris to proxy forces allied with deputies from La France Insoumise. He described these groups as predators from the suburbs whose desire for revenge against France is fueled and stirred up by Mélenchon's rhetoric. By labeling the ultra-left as an armed wing, the National Rally seeks to delegitimize the entire protest movement as an illegal insurrection rather than a democratic expression of grievance. This narrative positions the National Rally as the sole guardian of national identity and stability against what they describe as erasure by extremist forces.

Impact of Widespread Civil Unrest

The political maneuvering occurs against a backdrop of severe civil unrest that has gripped France for weeks. Authorities have blamed masked far-left radicals for inciting insurrection, citing incidents such as a fire that burned through the city hall in Limoges after protesters forced entry. Clashes have also been reported in major cities including Lyon, Nantes, Pau, Orléans, Rennes, and Toulouse. In Rennes, authorities reported that young people, often accompanied by adults, committed serious acts of violence, including throwing steel balls at police officers and attempting to block roads.

The scale of these demonstrations has been massive, with France's Interior Ministry reporting that more than 600,000 people took to the streets last week. The major union CGT claimed an even higher figure, stating that nearly 1.6 million people participated in over 200 demonstrations nationwide. These numbers exceed those recorded on October 17, 2026, when protests were marred by scenes of rioting and looting. On that earlier date, a woman was seen riding a bicycle past riot police standing near a burning barricade, while other protesters threw projectiles at burning cars and threw bicycles onto fires.

Security Response and Future Implications

In response to the escalating violence, Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez deployed approximately 70,000 police officers, supported by armored vehicles, drones, and helicopters. Despite this heavy security presence, police have faced criticism for using heavy-handed tactics that resulted in injuries to protesters. The Interior Ministry confirmed that at least 448 people were arrested during the recent wave of unrest. The movement initially began in September with a protest over staff shortages at a high school southeast of Paris but quickly broadened to include workers demanding better pensions, higher wages, and relief from soaring fuel prices and living costs.

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The timing of Bardella's statements coincides with the heating up of the campaign to succeed Emmanuel Macron as president next May. Macron is constitutionally barred from seeking a third consecutive term, making the 2027 election a critical juncture for French politics. Marine Le Pen is currently viewed as the favorite to win the presidency, and her party is actively seeking to capitalize on the public's desire for order amidst the chaos. While some candidates from the moderate left, including Green leader Marine Tondelier and Raphaël Glucksmann, participated in the Paris march, Le Pen and Bardella are leveraging the violence to argue for a fundamental shift in governance and security policy.