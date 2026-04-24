Bare-Chested Driver Jumps From Moving Car During Police Chase

A 22-year-old man from Nottinghamshire fled a police chase by jumping from his speeding car, which then crashed into a fence. Conrad Tonkinson has admitted to dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, and driving without insurance and is awaiting sentencing.

A brazen and reckless driver, Conrad Tonkinson, 22, from Boughton, Nottinghamshire, engaged in a dangerous pursuit with police after being initially observed exceeding the speed limit in a 30mph zone on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident unfolded around 1.35pm as Tonkinson, operating a blue Nissan Qashqai, was pursued by law enforcement through the areas of Ollerton and Boughton. The chase culminated in a dramatic and highly unusual sequence of events where Tonkinson, while the vehicle was still traveling at approximately 50mph, ejected himself from the driver's seat in a desperate attempt to evade capture. Dashcam footage released by Nottinghamshire Police vividly captures the escalating recklessness of Tonkinson's driving.

The video shows him navigating a residential street before accelerating towards a dead end on Bentinck Close. As the Qashqai approached the inevitable collision with a fence, Tonkinson made the astonishing decision to abandon the vehicle mid-motion. He was seen leaping from the driver’s side, continuing his attempted escape on foot.

However, his freedom was short-lived. Officers swiftly pursued Tonkinson, successfully apprehending him after a brief chase. The incident highlights not only the danger posed by irresponsible drivers but also the quick thinking and professionalism of the responding officers. The abandoned vehicle subsequently crashed into a wall, causing damage but thankfully, no injuries to anyone involved.

The entire episode underscores the serious consequences of dangerous driving and the commitment of law enforcement to ensuring public safety. Tonkinson’s actions demonstrate a complete disregard for the well-being of other road users and pedestrians. Following his arrest, Tonkinson readily admitted to three serious offenses: dangerous driving, driving while disqualified – indicating a previous driving ban – and driving without valid insurance. This admission of guilt further emphasizes the severity of his actions.

He was immediately remanded into custody, awaiting sentencing at Nottingham Crown Court on May 13th. Detective Sergeant Paul Clark of Nottinghamshire Police condemned Tonkinson’s behavior as ‘extremely poor,’ emphasizing the significant risk he posed to others on the road. He stated that Tonkinson’s decision to speed and make erratic maneuvers, particularly abandoning a moving vehicle, was a clear demonstration of irresponsible and dangerous conduct.

Sergeant Clark also praised the Roads Policing Unit officers for their ‘superior driving skills’ and the swiftness of their response, both in the pursuit and the subsequent foot chase. He highlighted that their professionalism ensured no one was harmed and that Tonkinson was brought to justice. The case serves as a stark reminder of the potential consequences of reckless driving and the dedication of the police force to maintaining road safety within the community.

The incident is a clear example of how dangerous driving can quickly escalate and the importance of responsible behavior behind the wheel





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