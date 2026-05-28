Bare Metal Cloud Servers Cheaper and More Available than On-Prem, Nutanix CEO Says

Nutanix CEO Rajiv Ramaswami argues that hyperscalers' bulk purchasing makes bare metal cloud servers more cost-effective and faster to deploy than on-premises hardware, while also discussing AI adoption trends and Nutanix's quarterly results.

Bare metal cloud servers are now cheaper and more readily available than on-premises hardware, according to Nutanix CEO Rajiv Ramaswami. Speaking about the shifting dynamics of enterprise infrastructure, Ramaswami explained that hyperscalers' ability to purchase servers and memory in bulk gives them a significant cost advantage.

This enables cloud providers to offer bare metal instances at prices that often undercut traditional on-premises deployments. Moreover, the lead times for acquiring hardware through cloud channels are typically shorter, as hyperscalers maintain vast inventories and have established supply chain relationships. This trend is prompting some customers who previously favored on-premises setups to migrate to the cloud. Ramaswami also addressed the persistent rise in memory and solid-state storage prices, which he expects to continue into the next year.

These cost increases directly impact server pricing, forcing enterprises to plan and budget carefully. Many customers now select servers based on both price and lead time, and clouds frequently win on both metrics.

However, the CEO noted a growing preference for on-premises AI infrastructure to keep costs predictable. AI remains a domain where organizations feel compelled to invest, but the return on investment is often unclear. Nutanix has observed incremental benefits, with document search and summarization being the most common on-prem AI applications. The company itself reported a ten percent improvement in service response times from AI usage, and its developers are delivering new features 50 percent faster since adopting AI tools.

Enterprise virtualization stacks like Nutanix's typically require substantial hardware, but Ramaswami is comfortable with the current footprint. He acknowledged that customers are seeking smaller hosts and even non-x86 processors, though he does not see sufficient demand for Arm servers to warrant a port of Nutanix's stack. He noted that open-source components like Kubernetes and KVM already run on Arm, making any future transition manageable.

The CEO's comments coincided with Nutanix's Q3 2026 earnings, which showed the company adding 730 new clients, many migrating from legacy vendors-a clear reference to VMware. While VMware previously served over 350,000 customers and now focuses on the top 10,000, Nutanix is capturing former VMware users without disrupting Broadcom's strategy. Ramaswami also highlighted that new customers are leveraging Nutanix's support for external storage, a shift from its previous software-only approach.

The company reported Q3 revenue of $703 million, a ten percent year-over-year increase, and annual recurring revenue of $2.43 billion, up 15 percent





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