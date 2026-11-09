Barefoot Investor Scott Pape Urges Australians To Be Alert Not Alarmed Amid Global Prepper Trends

Scott Pape advises Australians to maintain emergency supplies without panic, contrasting local stability with UK and EU campaigns urging stockpiling for potential crises.

Finance personality Scott Pape has issued a calm directive to Australians, urging citizens to remain alert but not alarmed by growing international calls to stockpile emergency supplies. The Barefoot Investor addressed recent anxiety stemming from overseas governments recommending that residents keep three days' worth of essentials in case of catastrophic events.

Context For Emergency Preparedness Calls

This advice arrives as the United Kingdom government launched its Be Ready campaign, which explicitly urges Britons to maintain supplies including bottled water, tinned food, blankets, and a wind-up radio. The British initiative parallels similar guidelines from European Union nations, Japan, and Canada, all of which recommend a seventy-two hour buffer for household emergencies.

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Domestically, Woolworths introduced emergency kits across the east coast of Australia in October as the state of Queensland faced severe weather conditions, including flash flooding. While these local measures address specific weather risks, they differ significantly from the broad national stockpiling advice seen in the United Kingdom.

Scott Pape Dismisses Fear Mongering

Scott Pape stated that the Australian government has not joined in on what he termed prepper-prodding the public. He suggested that local leaders are careful about the messages they send out, noting that the current level of fear is at an unprecedented height. The Barefoot Investor recalled experiencing numerous crises including bushfires, the Global Financial Crisis, the tenure of Kevin Rudd, and the pandemic.

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He dismissed concerns that governments were secretly preparing for events they are not telling us about. Instead, Pape argued that these warnings are a direct response to dozens of visible threats that appear on the news every night. He listed massive cyber attacks, civil unrest, terrorist attacks, wars, plagues, and political figures such as Donald Trump as potential disruptors of normal life.

Pape emphasized that these risks are not hidden secrets but are well-documented in current media. He described the current era as life in 2026, where any of these listed factors could potentially stop life as we know it. His position is that citizens should be aware of these realities without succumbing to panic.

National Emergency Management Agency Stance

The National Emergency Management Agency, also known as NEMA, confirmed that no national stockpiling measures have been introduced. A spokesperson for the agency told Agence France-Presse that the Australian government has not asked Australians to stockpile food or water for general emergencies.

NEMA clarified that official advice remains that emergency preparedness should be tailored to local conditions. This approach considers the specific needs of regional, remote, and culturally diverse communities across the country. The agency highlighted that preparations are primarily focused on the higher-risk weather season.

This stance contrasts sharply with the UK campaign, which advises keeping physical cash and copies of essential documents such as passports in a safe place. The British guidance also recommends power banks and first aid kits to handle potential failures in digital payment systems, ATMs, and internet connectivity.

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Practical Advice For Households

Rather than worrying about global instability, Scott Pape said Australians should ensure they have basic items on hand. He shared that his own home, which includes a farm and four children, feels like a prepper bunker at the best of times. This lifestyle is necessitated by regular power outages and reliance on tank water.

Pape noted that his family keeps torches, candles, and bottles of water filled because pumps can stop working. They also grow their own vegetables and keep very fat lambs for food security. This self-sufficient approach is presented as a practical alternative to mass panic.

Financially, Pape advises keeping some money on hand but avoiding excess cash due to inflation eroding its value. He expressed a preference for interest-earning assets over physical cash, which he views as a target for theft and a losing investment in the long term.

Ultimately, the guidance from the Barefoot Investor is to prepare practically for local weather events and known risks. This strategy aligns with the broader advice to stay informed without letting fear dictate daily life or financial decisions during these uncertain times.