Barking Mad: Five-Year Feud Over Guard Dogs Continues in Court Despite Animals Being Rehomed

A long-running dispute between two London couples over noisy guard dogs continues in the courts, despite the dogs no longer living at the property. The case highlights the financial and emotional toll of neighbourly conflicts.

A five-year feud between two London couples, Filippo and Lucie Alloatti, and Mohammed and Saima Uddin, has escalated into a costly legal battle despite the removal of the source of their dispute: two German Shepherd guard dogs .

The conflict began in 2021 when the Uddins, concerned about burglaries, acquired the dogs for their Streatham property. The Alloattis, residing next door, immediately complained about the incessant barking, which they claimed disrupted their family life, impacted their children’s studies, and forced them to abandon their home on weekends and holidays. Mr. Alloatti, a city financier, documented numerous instances of barking, including 74 episodes within a single 24-hour period.

The Alloattis pursued legal action, seeking £25,000 in damages and an injunction to either rehome the dogs or confine them at night, citing significant disruption to their lifestyle and business. The Uddins initially contested the claims, arguing the dogs barked normally, but eventually rehomed the animals as legal costs mounted.

However, the legal proceedings did not cease. Mr. Uddin expressed frustration that the lawsuit continues despite their compliance, stating they sought to avoid further conflict by removing the dogs. The dispute extended beyond the noise itself, with the Alloattis alleging a deliberate obstruction when the Uddins placed wheelie bins in a shared passageway, hindering their access. The Alloattis, represented by the law firm Forsters, have declined to comment on the ongoing case.

The situation highlights the complexities of neighbourly disputes and the substantial financial burden they can impose, even after the initial cause of contention is resolved. The initial fear of burglary that prompted the Uddins to acquire the dogs has now morphed into a prolonged and expensive legal entanglement. The core of the issue revolves around the impact of the dogs’ barking on the Alloattis’ quality of life.

They described a situation where their teenage children struggled to concentrate on schoolwork, their social life was curtailed due to an inability to entertain guests, and Mrs. Alloatti was forced to close her home-based clothing business. The dogs, reportedly trained to bark on command and bite, were often left unattended for extended periods with limited interaction from their owners.

This lack of supervision, coupled with the constant noise, fueled the Alloattis’ distress and ultimately led to their decision to pursue legal recourse. The case underscores the importance of considering the potential impact of pet ownership on neighbours and the need for responsible pet management. The continued legal action, despite the dogs being rehomed, suggests a deeper level of animosity and a desire for further compensation or acknowledgement of the disruption caused.

The dispute serves as a cautionary tale about the potential for seemingly minor issues to escalate into protracted and costly conflicts





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