Barman Wins £3.5M Cornwall Mansion in Prize Draw, Declares 'Drinks Are on the House'

Darren Summers, a 50-year-old pub manager from South Wales, won a luxurious clifftop home in Cornwall through an Omaze prize draw. He was working behind the bar when he received the life-changing call. The four-bedroom property, valued at £3.5 million, includes a heated pool, hot tub, and sea views. The win also covers all fees and includes a £250,000 cash prize, allowing Summers and his wife to retire early and settle into their new, mortgage-free life.

A barman from South Wales has won a stunning £3.5 million clifftop mansion in Cornwall through a prize draw , an incredible windfall that he celebrated by immediately declaring 'drinks are on the house' for his customers.

Darren Summers, 50, was in the middle of a busy shift behind the bar at his local pub in the Rhondda Fawr valley when representatives from Omaze, the company that ran the prize draw, arrived with the astonishing news. The property he now owns is a four-bedroom, contemporary home set on just over an acre of land above Downderry Beach, offering panoramic sea views, a heated outdoor swimming pool, and a wood-lined barrel hot tub.

His entry into the draw cost just £20 as part of a subscription, a tiny sum that has transformed his life and that of his wife, Rebecca, 36, who works as a Healthcare Support Assistant for the NHS. Along with the mortgage-free property, the win also includes all stamp duty and legal fees, plus a £250,000 cash prize to help with settling-in costs.

The couple currently live in a three-bedroom house they have rented for the past three years, and the new asset allows them to retire early and escape financial pressures. Summers described his initial reaction, explaining he thought the call was a prank, hung up, and only realized it was real when he saw a film crew outside the pub. His wife, who was unaware he had even entered the draw, was described as being 'totally gobsmacked' by the news.

The 3,425 square foot home spans two floors, with the ground floor featuring an open-plan kitchen, dining, and living area that flows onto a coastal dining terrace via floor-to-ceiling glass doors. It also includes a home office, a main bedroom with an en suite, and a second bedroom with a shower room. The lower ground floor contains a spacious lounge and two additional en suite bedrooms.

The exterior grounds host not only the pool and hot tub but also a sculpture garden with ten original artworks, ample parking, and an electric car charging point. Summers marvelled at the property, comparing it to a movie star's home and expressing disbelief that they would be staying there instead of the camping trip to Cornwall they had once considered.

He plans to host large family gatherings and summer BBQs by the pool, anticipating they will become the 'favourite auntie and uncle' to their nieces and nephews. The win comes at a poignant time for the family; both Summers and his wife have experienced recent losses, including the death of parents and other relatives. He said the windfall has arrived 'at just the right time,' banishing the 'pressure and money worries' that had lately seemed constant.

The prize draw was conducted in partnership with the Eden Project, an educational charity focused on environmental connection. Omaze guaranteed £1 million from the draw and has also pledged an additional £3.5 million through a multi-year grant, bringing the total contribution to the charity to £4.5 million





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Prize Draw Cornwall Mansion Omaze Windfall

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