Barmy Army Distances Itself from Longtime Member Vic Flowers After Political Candidacy Announcement

The Barmy Army, England's official cricket supporters' club, has cut ties with Vic Flowers after he announced his candidacy for Reform UK in the Oldham local elections. The group emphasized its apolitical stance, while Flowers cited frustration with current leadership as his motivation for running.

The Barmy Army , the official supporters' club for England cricket, has publicly distanced itself from one of its most recognizable members, Vic Flowers , after he announced his candidacy for Reform UK in the upcoming local elections .

Flowers, 74, who has long been considered the unofficial leader of the fan group, revealed last week that he would be representing Nigel Farage's party in the Oldham Council election, specifically in the Medlock Vale ward of east Manchester. Known for his flamboyant England-themed attire, Flowers has been a fixture at England cricket matches both at home and abroad since his first appearance in 1998.

Though his presence on tours has diminished in recent years, he did travel to Australia for the Ashes series late last year. The Barmy Army, which operates as a well-structured business offering tickets, travel packages, and merchandise to enhance the atmosphere at England matches, issued a statement clarifying that Flowers is not an active member, nor is he affiliated with the group in any official capacity.

The statement, posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, emphasized that any views expressed by Flowers do not reflect the organization's values or those of its broader community. The Barmy Army reiterated its commitment to remaining apolitical, focusing solely on uniting and celebrating cricket supporters. Flowers, who grew up in Medlock Vale and worked as a joiner and carpenter, described his decision to run as a 'protest vote,' driven by frustration with the current political landscape.

He praised Nigel Farage as a strong leader, comparing him to the leadership needed in the Barmy Army, and expressed a desire for greater honesty in local governance. Despite his long-standing association with the fan group, Flowers' political ambitions have led to a clear separation between him and the Barmy Army, which has maintained its neutral stance on political matters. Reform UK has not yet responded to requests for comment on Flowers' candidacy





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