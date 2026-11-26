Richard Martyn claims London Borough of Barnet must pay £110,000 for subsidence damage caused by two oak trees after council refused felling consent citing amenity value.

Richard Martyn, a former supplies manager for the luxury fashion brand Burberry, has initiated legal proceedings against the London Borough of Barnet in a dispute over property damage caused by two large oak trees in his garden. Martyn is currently seeking £110,000 in compensation for extensive repairs required to his £1 million home located in The Reddings, Mill Hill, following the council's refusal to grant consent for the removal of the vegetation. The lawsuit centers on the argument that the council's decision to prioritize the trees' environmental value over structural integrity has resulted in significant financial loss and property instability for the resident.

Cause of Subsidence and Damage Costs

The core of Martyn's claim involves severe subsidence damage to the foundation of a rear extension on his property, which he estimates cost over £104,000 to remediate. The damage manifested through internal and external cracking, with the first noticeable signs appearing in November 2017 when his grandson revealed a crack in the living room wall. Subsequent expert assessments, including an arboricultural report from April 2018, identified the two oaks, measuring 45ft and over 80ft respectively, as the dominant vegetation responsible for the ground movement through root-induced shrinkage.

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Specialist engineers diagnosed the issue as vegetation-related subsidence, noting that the trees' seasonal water demands caused the clay soil to shrink and destabilize the building's foundations. Martyn contends that the council's insistence on retaining the trees, despite clear expert recommendations for their removal, directly exacerbated the structural threats to the home. He asserts that the failure to remove the trees prevented the property from stabilizing, leading to the costly underpinning works required to secure the extension.

Council Liability and Heave Risk Dispute

The London Borough of Barnet has firmly rejected liability for the damages, arguing that felling the trees would have introduced a different but equally destructive risk known as 'heave'. Council barrister James Neill presented evidence from engineering experts indicating that the sudden removal of such large trees could cause the soil to expand upwards, potentially causing even greater damage to the property's substructure. The council maintains that underpinning would have been necessary regardless of the trees' presence due to this geological risk.

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During the hearing at the Upper Tribunal Lands Chamber, council representatives emphasized that the oak trees are protected under a tree preservation order due to their special amenity value to the neighborhood. The borough's legal team argued that their elected officials acted within their rights to preserve local green heritage and that the resulting damage was a foreseeable consequence of natural ground conditions rather than administrative negligence. They contend that the council's decision was a valid exercise of planning authority designed to protect the wider community's environmental assets.

Legal Arguments and Foundation Specifications

Martyn's legal representative, David Thomas, challenged the council's defense by highlighting the specific construction details of the property's extension. Thomas argued that the foundations were excavated to a depth of 1.3 meters, which exceeds the standard minimum depth recommended for buildings on shrinkable soils. This deeper construction was implemented by Martyn to mitigate potential root risks, yet the trees still caused significant upheaval despite being located at a distance of at least 45ft from the house.

Thomas further stated that the evidence presented to the judge, including testimony from an engineer in May 2019, linked the property's movement directly to the water absorption of the nearby vegetation. He asserted that it is beyond dispute that the oaks caused the initial damage and that the council's refusal to allow their removal triggered Martyn's entitlement to compensation. The barrister characterized the council's stance as 'pure madness', insisting that retaining the trees was an unreasonable decision given the severity of the structural threats faced by the homeowner.

Next Steps in the Tribunal Proceedings

The case is currently being evaluated by specialist tribunal judge Mark Higgin, who must determine whether the council's refusal to permit tree removal constitutes a liability for the resulting damages. The proceedings involve a detailed examination of the conflicting expert opinions regarding subsidence versus heave risks, as well as the adequacy of the council's preservation policies in the face of private property destruction. A final determination on the £110,000 compensation claim will depend on the judge's assessment of whether the council acted reasonably in prioritizing amenity value over structural safety.

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Martyn, who has lived in Mill Hill for nearly 40 years, continues to bear the financial burden of the repairs while the legal battle proceeds. The outcome of this case could set a precedent for how local authorities balance tree preservation orders with homeowners' rights to protect their properties from environmental damage. The tribunal's decision will clarify the extent of council liability when tree-related subsidence occurs despite preservation mandates, impacting future disputes between residents and planning departments across London.