Villagers in Barnham, Suffolk, voted to leave the UK in a symbolic referendum to stop a proposed migrant camp at RAF Barnham, citing safety and compassion concerns.

Villagers in Barnham, Suffolk, have voted to leave the United Kingdom in a symbolic referendum organized to oppose the Home Office plan to house migrants at a former Royal Air Force base. The vote serves as a direct challenge to the government's strategy of converting military sites into large-scale accommodation centers for asylum seekers.

Symptoms of Discontent in Barnham

The referendum followed a similar poll in Piddington, Oxfordshire, where residents voted for independence two months ago to protest the construction of a camp for 1,250 migrants. That facility is scheduled to open in January, despite ongoing High Court proceedings regarding its legality. Dr. Peter Prinsley, the Labour Member of Parliament for Bury St Edmunds and Stowmarket, voiced strong opposition to the Barnham proposal, describing the concept as resembling a concentration camp. He emphasized that the approach lacks compassion for individuals fleeing persecution.

Also read Barnham Villagers Symbolically Vote to Leave UK in Protest

Dr. Prinsley Criticizes Camp Concept

Dr. Peter Prinsley questioned the appropriateness of housing asylum seekers in remote military facilities, suggesting that disused office blocks in major cities would be a more humane alternative. He acknowledged that managing migration is a complicated issue but argued that large army camps are never suitable for distributing people seeking protection. The MP, who secured his seat with a narrow majority of 1,452 votes in the 2024 general election, expressed deep doubts about the Home Office strategy.

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Local Opposition and Safety Concerns

Residents in Barnham, a village with only 611 inhabitants, are particularly concerned about the potential influx of up to 931 migrants. The Barnham Residents Association, formed just four weeks prior to the vote, organized the poll to challenge the government's planning control. Many locals expressed fears that male migrants would endanger local women and children, with some residents reporting that they feel afraid to walk about or leave their homes. The ballot paper suggested that becoming a Crown Dependency, similar to Jersey or Guernsey, might exempt the village from Home Office planning decisions.

Political Reactions and Government Response

Scott Hussey, a Reform councillor from Norfolk County Council and Breckland Council, strongly criticized Dr. Peter Prinsley's comments. Mr. Hussey, who grew up near RAF Barnham, called the comparison to a concentration camp abhorrent, particularly given the MP's Jewish heritage. He argued that the primary frustration stems from the fact that migrants would remain free to move in and out of the area. In contrast, Tim Passmore, the Conservative Police and Crime Commissioner for Suffolk, welcomed the vote as a clear demonstration of democracy and a signal that the site is unsuitable. The Home Office stated it recognizes the strength of local feeling and is listening to community concerns.