Baroness Accuses Labour Minister of Prioritizing Ambition Over Women's Rights in Single-Sex Spaces Debate

Former EHRC head, Baroness Kishwer Falkner, criticizes Women and Equalities Minister Bridget Phillipson for delaying guidance on single-sex spaces, accusing her of prioritizing personal ambition over women's rights, and sparking a new debate over Labour's stance on gender issues.

Former Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) head, Baroness Kishwer Falkner , has launched a scathing attack on Labour's approach to single-sex spaces , accusing Women and Equalities Minister Bridget Phillipson of prioritizing personal ambition over upholding guidance on women's rights.

Falkner's criticism centers on the government's delay in publishing updated guidance on single-sex spaces, a delay she attributes to Phillipson's desire to avoid alienating activist MPs and her ambition for future promotion. The Supreme Court ruled in April that the term 'woman' in the Equality Act refers to biological sex, setting the stage for updated guidance, which Falkner submitted before leaving her role as head of EHRC in November. However, the guidance remains unpublished, nearly a year after the ruling. Falkner expressed deep concern over this inaction, calling it a 'cowardly' move that 'betrays' women, and she further suggested that this lack of action, reflects a broader problem regarding the Labour Party's commitment to upholding existing legislation. \Falkner's criticisms are also directed at Sir Keir Starmer, whom she claims has not fully supported existing legislation regarding single-sex spaces, as well as the former head of the Civil Service, Sir Chris Wormald, for maintaining existing practices that allow transgender women to use female toilets in Westminster. Falkner urged Dame Antonia Romeo, the current head of the Civil Service, to address gender ideology within government departments. She cited the need for a 'long, deep reflection' on upholding what she termed 'muscular liberalism,' where everyone's rights are balanced, and wrongdoing is not ignored due to fear of upsetting certain groups. \This dispute has intensified due to the ongoing delay of government's publishing guidance and Falkner's accusations of misinformation and mishandling of the issue. A Labour source has responded by criticizing Falkner’s comments, stating they were personal and sought to 'stoke the culture wars'. The source claimed Labour is providing 'sober and grown-up leadership' on these issues to ensure fair treatment and upholding the law. The delayed updated code of practice, initially submitted in April by the EHRC, was not published, creating contention and further adding to the controversy surrounding the issue of single-sex spaces and the government's stance on women's rights. The former EHRC head has criticized the government and the Labour leadership. She has accused them of 'dissembling' on the code of practice on single sex spaces. This is the latest development in a long-running dispute over gender rights and the approach to women in single-sex spaces





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Equality Act Single-Sex Spaces Labour Party Bridget Phillipson Kishwer Falkner

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Baroness Falkner Accuses Labour Minister of Prioritizing Ambition Over Women's Rights GuidanceFormer head of the EHRC, Baroness Kishwer Falkner, accuses the Labour Women and Equalities Minister, Bridget Phillipson, of delaying guidance on single-sex spaces for personal gain. This follows the Supreme Court ruling on the definition of 'woman' in the Equality Act.

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