Baroness Louise Casey exposes the fragmented nature of England's social care system, calling on governments to act and highlighting Labour's plan to water down the triple lock to free up funds.

Baroness Louise Casey, England's social care tsar, announced a scathing report on 26 September that the country's adult social care system is "fragmented" and "lack[ing] stewardship". The peer said successive governments have been "asleep at the wheel", and that the Covid‑19 inquiry had revealed the sector was treated as an afterthought during the pandemic.

Core Details of the Fragmented System

The commissioned study was carried out by the Nuffield Trust and the Institute for Government think tank. It described a "complex system where responsibilities are spread" between central departments, local councils, a host of arm's‑length bodies, and thousands of private providers. The report said no single point of responsibility exists, making decision‑making opaque.

Also read England players confront Thomas Tuchel over World Cup semi-final tactics

More than 1.5 million social care staff work across around 19 000 employers in England, yet the nation is the sole UK country without a mandatory register of care workers. Consequently, private providers have come to dominate the market in a pattern the study labelled "uncontrolled and unintended."

The study also highlighted cost problems. It found that for people who pay for their own care, fees are on average 40 per cent higher than for those whose care is organised by their council. Individuals with savings above £23 250 are excluded from council support, forcing some to sell homes to afford care.

Advertisement

Stakeholder Positions and Labour's Triple‑Lock Proposal

In a speech to the National Children and Adult Services Conference (NCASC) in Liverpool, Casey welcomed Labour's suggestion that the state pension triple lock might be watered down. She said the move would free up funds for a new national care service and called it a "significant win" for adult social care.

Labour Party leader Andy Burnham has pledged to overhaul social care after the next election. His plan could save £15 billion a year in cash terms by 2039‑40. Casey said the government must maintain the "prominence and level of priority" given to social care reform, stressing the need for political will and bravery.

Prime Minister's remarks indicated that an NHS‑style national care system might not be operational until the middle of the 2030s. He suggested that funding could be released progressively and that tax increases would not be needed.

Impact on Citizens and Future Steps

The report warns that the fragmented structure left England exposed during the pandemic, resulting in high death rates in care homes and burnout among workers. It called for a coherent, nationalised care service built on decency, contribution and duty to care for neighbours, loved ones and oneself.

Advertisement

Casey said proposals from her review are not expected to emerge until next year. The next phase will involve detailed consultations with providers, councils and care workers before any new national service is formally introduced.

For now, the report's findings are a call to all stakeholders to step up stewardship and ensure that the system's complexity no longer compromises the safety and dignity of its most vulnerable members.