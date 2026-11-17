Baroness Cass, author of the NHS gender services review, opposes the Labour conversion therapy ban citing serious unintended consequences and chilling effects on healthcare.

Baroness Cass has officially withdrawn her endorsement of the Labour government's proposed ban on conversion therapy, marking a significant political setback for ministers in London. The prominent health expert cited serious unintended consequences and a lack of precision in the current Draft Conversion Practices Bill as her primary reasons for the reversal. This decision comes after she initially appeared to support the legislation in a government press release, only to retract her position after reviewing the full legal text. The backlash suggests that the proposed measures may face substantial scrutiny and potential modification before becoming law in England and Wales.

Core Details of the Draft Bill Controversy

The Draft Conversion Practices Bill aims to outlaw abusive attempts to alter a person's sexual orientation or gender identity across England and Wales. Under the proposed legislation, individuals found guilty of utilizing such abusive therapies could face prison sentences of up to five years and unlimited fines. The law specifically targets coercive or abusive methods rather than general discussions, yet Baroness Cass argued that the current wording is too broad. She warned that the bill, as it stands, is not tight enough to prevent significant legal overreach and unintended collateral damage to legitimate healthcare and family interactions.

Also read Labour Ministers Consider Staggered Age of Consent Following Russell Brand Case

Stakeholder Positions and Political Fallout

Baroness Cass revealed that her initial supportive comment was made under tight constraints, with the government providing only fifteen minutes' notice before the press release was scheduled. She told a parliamentary committee that she had not seen the full details of the Bill before offering her statement, noting that she could not give a proper endorsement until she had examined the text. This revelation undermines the Labour government's reliance on her authority to bolster the bill's credibility. Her change in stance is viewed as a serious setback for ministers who had leveraged her reputation to defend the policy against early criticism.

Advertisement

Impact on Healthcare and Family Dynamics

The former chair of the NHS clinical commissioning group raised alarms about the chilling effects the bill might have on healthcare workers. She noted that professionals who engage in difficult conversations with gender-questioning young people as part of their clinical duties could be criminalized. There are specific concerns that parents having normal conversations with their children or refusing to fund gender surgery could inadvertently violate the new laws. Additionally, there are warnings that the bill could make it illegal to correct someone who identifies as an animal, highlighting the perceived lack of nuance in the legislative draft.

Context of Previous NHS Gender Service Reviews

This controversy follows Baroness Cass's 2024 Review into NHS gender services at the Tavistock clinic, which heavily influenced recent health policies. Following that review, then-health secretary Wes Streeting banned puberty blockers for under-18s indefinitely due to unacceptable safety risks. The current dispute adds another layer of complexity to the government's approach to gender identity issues. Baroness Cass, now serving as an independent adviser to the Department of Health and Social Care, emphasized that her initial support was based on discussions about principles rather than the actual legal text, which she found lacking in precision.