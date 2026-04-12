Baroness Falkner Accuses Labour Minister of Prioritizing Ambition Over Women's Rights Guidance

Former head of the EHRC, Baroness Kishwer Falkner, accuses the Labour Women and Equalities Minister, Bridget Phillipson, of delaying guidance on single-sex spaces for personal gain. This follows the Supreme Court ruling on the definition of 'woman' in the Equality Act.

Baroness Kishwer Falkner , the former head of the Equality and Human Rights Commission ( EHRC ), has launched a scathing attack on Labour's Women and Equalities Minister, Bridget Phillipson , accusing her of prioritizing personal ambition over upholding guidance on women's rights to single-sex spaces .

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Falkner's criticism centers on the delay in publishing updated guidance on single-sex spaces, a delay she believes is politically motivated and rooted in Phillipson's desire to advance her own career. The accusations come after the Supreme Court ruled in April that the term 'woman' in the Equality Act refers to biological sex, a decision that necessitates updated guidance for businesses and organizations.<\/p>

The former EHRC head has suggested that the failure to publish these updates betrays women and is a sign of cowardice on the government's part. She has also criticized Keir Starmer for failing to uphold the legislation on women's single-sex spaces despite his previous legal background.<\/p>

Falkner's criticisms have been particularly pointed, citing speculation about Phillipson's ambitions for potential promotion and the desire not to alienate certain political factions. She noted that the Education Minister had been 'set back' after her loss to Lucy Powell in the Labour deputy leadership race last year. She expressed her belief that Phillipson's personal ambitions are taking precedence over her ministerial responsibilities.<\/p>

The updated code, intended to assist businesses in managing single-sex spaces, was submitted to the Education Minister prior to Falkner's departure from the EHRC. However, despite the Supreme Court ruling, the guidance remains unpublished nearly a year later. Falkner has suggested the delay reflects a broader reluctance to engage with issues related to sex and gender.<\/p>

Moreover, Falkner has also criticised the former head of the Civil Service, Sir Chris Wormald, for his reluctance to change rules allowing transgender women to use female toilets in Westminster, and advised the current head, Dame Antonia Romeo, to utilize her 'reforming zeal' to address gender ideology within government departments.<\/p>

The debate has intensified with contrasting viewpoints from both sides. A Labour source has responded by criticizing Falkner, accusing her of demeaning the EHRC with 'disgraceful personal comments' and fueling the 'culture wars.' Labour asserts that it is handling these complex issues with sober and grown-up leadership.<\/p>

The incident also involves a dispute over the timeline of when a new code of practice was submitted to the government, with Falkner claiming the code was provided in April and the Work and Pensions Secretary, Pat McFadden, stating it was received in September. The issue has taken center stage in public discourse with the accusation that the government has had the code since April the 8th.<\/p>

The original code was out of date for 14 years. It’s an update on the 2011 code, which is way out of date in nine protected characteristics: disability, age, race, the whole gamut. They had the whole thing on April 8. So the Supreme Court verdict was on April 16, a few days after we gave it in to them. They knew we were going to update 10 per cent. That's all we needed to update in terms of the Supreme Court verdict<\/p>





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Equality Act Single-Sex Spaces Bridget Phillipson Baroness Kishwer Falkner EHRC Gender Rights Labour Party

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