Barratt Homes West Scotland begin construction of new council homes in Jackton, South Lanarkshire

The construction of new homes in Jackton, South Lanarkshire, is set to begin as part of the council's efforts to increase the number of affordable housing options available in the area. The new homes, which are designed to meet the needs of both families and older residents, will feature a range of housing types including two, three and four bedroom family homes and two bedroom cottage flats suitable for those with mobility needs. The development is being funded jointly by the council and the Scottish Government's Affordable Housing Supply Programme.

The council and Barratt Homes West Scotland are set to begin constructing new homes in Jackton , South Lanarkshire , as part of the council's ongoing efforts to increase the number of affordable housing options available in the area.

The new homes, which are designed to meet the needs of both families and older residents, will feature a range of housing types including two, three and four bedroom family homes and two bedroom cottage flats suitable for those with mobility needs. The development, which is being funded jointly by the council and the Scottish Government's Affordable Housing Supply Programme, aims to create a well-connected and welcoming neighbourhood where people and families can enjoy living for many years to come.

The project marks the latest development in the council's efforts to address the need for affordable housing in the area, following the recent approval of plans to build 18 new council flats on the former Lindsay House site. The construction of the new homes will not only provide much-needed housing for local residents but also contribute to the creation of a sustainable and livable community.

The development is expected to be a significant success for Barratt Homes West Scotland, which is committed to providing high-quality, sustainable housing that supports the needs of local communities across Scotland. As part of the project, council officials and representatives from Barratt Homes West Scotland came together to mark the start of work and celebrate the partnership between the two organizations.

The new homes are set to be built at Eaglesham View in Jackton and are designed to deliver a mix of homes that meet a range of housing needs, helping to create a thriving and diverse community. The construction of the new homes is expected to be a significant step forward for the council and the community, and is widely welcomed by local residents and stakeholders.

The development is expected to create new opportunities for local people and businesses, and will contribute to the long-term prosperity and well-being of the area





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Barratt Homes West Scotland Council Affordable Housing South Lanarkshire Jackton New Homes Housing Development Sustainable Housing Community Development

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