Barrick Mining Reports Strong Quarter with Record Free Cash Flow

Barrick Mining reported net earnings of US$1.6 billion, driven by significantly higher realized gold and copper prices. The company experienced a decline in gold production of 5% compared to the previous year and 17% drop compared to the December quarter. Copper production rose 11%. Barrick maintained its 2026 guidance of 3.15-3.5Moz of attributable gold production, and copper production of 190,000-220,000t.

Barrick Mining reported net earnings of US$1.6 billion, driven by higher gold and copper prices , driven by higher gold and copper prices . The company produced 719,000oz of gold in the quarter, down 5%, and copper production rose 11%.

Barrick maintained its 2026 guidance of 3.15-3.5Moz of attributable gold production and copper production of 190,000-220,000t, with an average gold price of $4823/oz. Barrick generated a record free cash flow of $1.58 billion, driven by higher gold prices. Shares in Barrick Mining have increased by 129% over the past year, trading at $43.13, valuing the company at $72.4 billion





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Barrick Mining Net Earnings Gold And Copper Prices Gold Production Copper Production Free Cash Flow Shareholders' Returns

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