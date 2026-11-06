Barrister Ian Winter Self-Reports to Regulator After Confronting Journalist

Ian Winter KC self-referred to the Bar Standards Board after shouting at Sunday Times journalist Rosamund Urwin following Russell Brand's rape conviction at Southwark Crown Court.

London high court barrister Ian Winter KC has officially referred himself to the Bar Standards Board following a heated public confrontation with a journalist outside Southwark Crown Court. The incident occurred shortly after comedian Russell Brand was found guilty of rape and three counts of sexual assault by a jury of eight men and four women.

Details of the Courtroom Outburst

The confrontation took place on Thursday afternoon in full view of multiple media personnel present at the court. Ian Winter KC, who was called to the Bar in 1988 and took silk in 2006, exploded at Rosamund Urwin, a journalist for The Sunday Times. Urwin had been a leading reporter in the investigation that ultimately led to Brand's prosecution.

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During the exchange, Winter told Urwin that he hoped she was pleased with herself for her role in the case. When Urwin replied that she was pleased justice had been done, Winter retorted that justice had not been served and accused her of ruining it. He then congratulated her on her actions before storming off.

Barrister's Formal Statement and Admission

Following the incident, a statement was issued on Friday by Ian Winter confirming he had contacted his professional regulator. He stated that having seen how the matter had been characterized in the press, he believed his professional duty required him to self-report the allegations for proper scrutiny. He confirmed that such a report had been made.

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Glowing reviews on the website of his chambers, Cloth Fair, describe Winter as being in it to win it and tremendous in court. The firm calls him one of the leading silks at the Bar, with one client describing him as being of calm sophistication. This description stands in stark contrast to the behavior witnessed outside the courthouse.

Editor Condemns Barrister's Behavior

Ben Taylor, editor of The Sunday Times, told Times Radio that Winter's tirade was quite extraordinary. He added that he had never seen or heard of a barrister behaving in this way. Taylor emphasized that it was not Rosamund Urwin who found Russell Brand guilty, but a jury of eight men and four women.

Taylor noted that the jury had sat through the case, listened to the evidence, and returned with very considered verdicts. He stated that by impugning Urwin's integrity, Winter was also impugning the integrity of the entire case. The editor concluded that what Winter did was reprehensible and that he should be called to account for his actions.

Impact on Trial and Sentencing Expectations

It emerged that Ian Winter had previously sought to have the case thrown out, arguing that Brand had already been destroyed in a trial by media. He attempted to suggest that the press was in contempt of court and had perverted the course of justice by publishing the article. However, the judge rejected that attempt to stop the trial.

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The court pointed out that Brand had continued to perform at sell-out shows after the allegations had been made public. It was also noted that jurors could be found who had not seen the 2023 coverage. During his closing arguments, Winter once again put the media in his sights, claiming that the press had poisoned the well of justice.

Next Steps for Russell Brand

Russell Brand spent his first night in prison after the verdict was delivered. He was cleared of two counts of rape and one count of attempted indecent assault, having denied all charges. He is due to return to court on Monday to be sentenced.

Brand has been told to expect a lengthy custodial sentence when he appears before the judge. The Bar Standards Board will now review the self-report filed by Ian Winter to determine if any professional misconduct occurred during the incident at Southwark Crown Court.