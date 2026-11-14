Barry Devine Demolishes Illegal Dutton Farmhouse After Legal Battle

Retired builder Barry Devine is demolishing an illegal green belt property in Dutton, Cheshire, ending a years-long planning dispute with Cheshire West and Chester Council.

Retired builder Barry Devine is preparing to demolish a residential property located at Dones View Farm in Dutton, Cheshire, ending a protracted legal dispute with Cheshire West and Chester Council. The demolition of the structure, which was constructed illegally on designated green belt land, is scheduled to begin tomorrow with an estimated budget of £20,000. This action follows a final ruling by planning authorities that the property was built without the necessary permissions, despite Mr. Devine's long-standing claims to the contrary.

Construction Details and Planning Dispute Origins

Mr. Devine acquired the site in 2000 and subsequently spent 19 years converting a 19th-century barn into a large, sprawling residence featuring separate wings. Although he maintains that he never required formal planning permission for the work, local planners determined that the resulting structure was an entirely new house rather than a conversion of the original barn. Consequently, the council issued an enforcement order in March 2019 requiring the immediate demolition of the building.

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Alongside the requirement to remove the main structure, the enforcement notice issued by Cheshire West and Chester Council also mandated the removal of boundary walls and fencing surrounding the property. The council argued that the scale and nature of the construction exceeded permitted development rights, classifying it as a significant breach of green belt protection policies. This classification necessitated full restoration of the land to its original state, a demand that Mr. Devine contested vigorously.

Legal Challenges Through Multiple Court Levels

Refusing to accept the council's decision, Mr. Devine dedicated four years and what he describes as all his financial resources to challenging the enforcement order. His legal journey took him through the Planning Inspectorate, the High Court, and ultimately the Court of Appeal. Despite investing significant time and capital into these proceedings, he was unsuccessful at every stage of the judicial process, with each body upholding the council's original determination regarding the illegal construction.

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The final appeal lodged by Mr. Devine was formally dismissed in March 2023, yet he continued to occupy and retain possession of the house. By ignoring the statutory deadline for compliance, he triggered further legal consequences from the local authority. This non-compliance led the council to initiate prosecution proceedings against him for failing to adhere to the enforcement notice, shifting the matter from a planning dispute to a criminal offense.

Court Proceedings and Sentencing Delay

Mr. Devine appeared at Chester Crown Court on Friday, November 6, to face sentencing for one breach of the enforcement order. During the hearing, Recorder Eric Lamb addressed the case while noting concerns about Mr. Devine appearing without legal representation, a consequence of his decision to fund his own appeals. The offense carries the penalty of an unlimited fine, reflecting the severity with which the court views violations of green belt regulations.

Recorder Lamb decided to delay the imposition of the sentence after reviewing documents submitted by Mr. Devine that outlined the schedule for demolition work. The judge indicated that the court would consider the defendant's cooperation and efforts to rectify the situation before determining the appropriate financial penalty. This adjournment allows time for the physical removal of the structure to proceed, providing evidence of compliance with the original enforcement order.

Demolition Timeline and Future Inspections

The physical demolition of the Dones View Farm property is set to commence on Saturday and is scheduled for completion by November 28. The work carries an estimated cost of £20,000, a figure that aligns with the council's previous expectations for restoring the site. Council inspectors have been authorized to conduct a site visit on December 14 to verify that the demolition is proceeding according to plan and that the boundary alterations are being managed correctly.

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The final sentencing hearing for Mr. Devine has been adjourned until December 21. This date allows the court to review the progress of the demolition and the state of the land before issuing the final judgment. Mr. Devine has stated that he will not discuss the case further, leaving the judicial outcome to be determined based on the actions taken during the intervening weeks and the established facts of the planning violation.