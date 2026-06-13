Barry Ferguson Argues Danny Rohl Should Stay at Rangers Despite Salzburg Interest

Rangers legend Barry Ferguson weighs in on manager Danny Rohl's potential departure to Red Bull Salzburg, emphasizing the unfinished potential at Ibrox and the importance of cultural change and leadership for future success.

Danny Rohl , the current manager of Rangers FC, has attracted interest from Austrian club Red Bull Salzburg , offering him a chance to work closer to his family after three years in British football where he lived apart from his two young sons.

This potential move has sparked debate, notably from club legend Barry Ferguson, who argues that Rohl should stay at Ibrox. Ferguson acknowledges the appeal of Salzburg, given Rohl's history with the Red Bull Group from his time at Leipzig, but he believes the project at Rangers remains unfinished. He points to the squad's flashes of quality last season before their title challenge collapsed, insisting that with the right signings, the team can compete for honours.

Chairman John Bennett has publicly backed Rohl, providing financial support in January and promising more funds for summer transfers to reshape the squad according to the manager's wishes. However, if Rohl leaves, the club's transfer plans would be paused until a new manager is appointed to define his own recruitment profile.

Ferguson stresses the importance of maintaining the club culture and leadership changes highlighted by sporting director Ross Wilson, who emphasized the need for a cultural shift and stronger leadership on the pitch. He suggests that appointing a manager or recruiting players with a deep affinity for Rangers, like former Hearts manager Robbie Neilson, would be beneficial.

Yet, Ferguson also notes that success at Ibrox does not solely depend on being a local; what matters most is having the mental fortitude to win, a trait he observed in foreign players during his own career who may not have understood the local language but understood what it takes to win football matches





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Football Rangers FC Danny Rohl Red Bull Salzburg Barry Ferguson Ibrox Scottish Premiership Transfer News Managerial Speculation Ross Wilson John Bennett

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