Barry George, cleared of Jill Dando's murder, faces rape trial next May. The 66-year-old denies alleged 1987 offenses in west London. Full details on the case management hearing.

Barry George is scheduled to stand trial next May on charges of raping a fourteen-year-old girl nearly forty years ago. The sixty-six-year-old Irish national, who was previously exonerated for the murder of television presenter Jill Dando, denies these historic allegations. He has pleaded not guilty to one count of rape and two counts of indecent assault. Additionally, he has denied an alternative charge of attempted rape. The alleged incidents occurred in the Hammersmith and Fulham area of west London between September sixth and September twelfth in nineteen eighty-seven.

Core Charges And Legal Proceedings

Barry George, residing in County Cork, Republic of Ireland, currently faces serious criminal proceedings at Southwark Crown Court. He appeared via videolink on two previous occasions but Judge Alexander Milne has ordered his physical presence in court. The mandatory in-person appearance is set for January twenty-seventh for a case management hearing. This procedural step precedes the main trial, which is firmly scheduled to begin on May fourth. The legal team is preparing for a complex trial involving events from the late nineteen eighties.

Also read Princess Kate is uncharacteristically flustered in windswept moment with Prince George

Stakeholder Positions And Legal History

Barry George has maintained his innocence regarding the allegations brought forth by the prosecution. The alleged victim is now in her fifties, and the case centers on events that took place decades ago. This legal battle follows a highly publicized period where Barry George spent eight years in prison after being wrongly convicted of murdering Jill Dando. Jill Dando, a former Crimewatch presenter and one of the BBC's highest-profile stars, was shot in the head on April twenty-sixth, nineteen ninety-nine. She was killed on the doorstep of her home in Fulham, west London. The case remains a significant part of British true crime history.

Advertisement

Real-World Impact And Future Steps

The resolution of this trial will have profound implications for justice and historical accountability. Barry George was arrested on suspicion of murder in two thousand and was handed a life sentence after being found guilty in two thousand and one. However, the Court of Appeal quashed his conviction in two thousand and seven. A retrial jury cleared him of the murder charge the following year. No one has been convicted of killing Jill Dando since the original conviction was overturned. In September, police confirmed they launched a new investigation into the unsolved murder following a CCTV breakthrough. Barry George now requires court attendance despite physical health problems, marking a new chapter in his legal saga.