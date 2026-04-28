Barry Keoghan Breaks Silence on Cheating Claims, Explains Social Media Hiatus

Actor Barry Keoghan has publicly denied allegations of cheating on singer Sabrina Carpenter, attributing his recent withdrawal from the spotlight to the overwhelming online backlash he faced following the rumors. He clarifies the situation and discusses the impact of public scrutiny on his personal life.

Barry Keoghan has addressed the swirling rumors of infidelity that plagued his relationship with Sabrina Carpenter , revealing that the intense online backlash following the allegations is the primary reason for his recent withdrawal from public life.

The 33-year-old actor, known for his roles in films like The Banshees of Inisherin and Saltburn, firmly denied ever cheating on the 26-year-old pop star, with whom he ended a year-long relationship in December 2024. The controversy began when a blind item surfaced on the popular gossip site DeuxMoi, suggesting Keoghan had been unfaithful with a 'semi-famous TikTok influencer,' later identified as Breckie Hill. This sparked a firestorm of online speculation and negative attention directed towards Keoghan.

During an appearance on Benny Blanco's Friends Keep Secrets podcast, Keoghan explained how the false narrative impacted his life. He described a deliberate retreat from social media and public events, stating, 'I came off Instagram, social profiles. I stopped going to events, socialising. It's because there was a narrative out there that's not true.

I never confirmed or said anything about it so I just disappeared.

' When directly questioned by podcast co-host Lil Dicky about the cheating allegations, Keoghan reiterated his denial. He acknowledged the amplified scrutiny that comes with public relationships, emphasizing the difficulty of controlling the narrative when misinformation spreads rapidly online. He pointed out that Breckie Hill herself released a video denying the rumors and stating she had never even met him, but that this retraction received significantly less attention than the initial accusation.

This lack of equal coverage further fueled the negative perception. The situation highlights the challenges celebrities face in navigating public perception and protecting their personal lives in the age of social media and online gossip. Keoghan and Carpenter's relationship began in December 2023, following their initial meeting in September of the same year. Their connection blossomed after Carpenter attended a screening of Saltburn, and they were later seen together at the Givenchy runway show during Paris Fashion Week.

The couple even collaborated professionally, with Keoghan appearing in the music video for Carpenter's single 'Please Please Please.

' However, reports surfaced in August 2024 suggesting the relationship was 'on and off,' hinting at underlying issues. Following the breakup, Carpenter released the song 'Manchild,' which many fans believe is about Keoghan. Prior to Carpenter, Keoghan was in a long-term relationship with Shona Guerin (2017-2020) and Alyson Kierans (2021-2023), with whom he shares a son, Brando, born in 2022. Carpenter previously dated Disney Channel star Joshua Bassett (2020-2021) and was briefly linked to Shawn Mendes.

The entire situation underscores the intense public interest in celebrity relationships and the damaging consequences of unsubstantiated rumors





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Barry Keoghan Sabrina Carpenter Cheating Rumors Celebrity Relationships Deuxmoi

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