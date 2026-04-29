Barry Keoghan Loses Over a Stone During Beatles Biopic Filming and Addresses Cheating Rumors

Actor Barry Keoghan details his significant weight loss during the year-long shoot for the upcoming Beatles biopic, where he portrays Ringo Starr, and denies allegations of infidelity during his relationship with Sabrina Carpenter.

Barry Keoghan has experienced a significant weight loss, dropping over a stone, during the extensive year-long production of the upcoming four-part Beatles biopic. The 33-year-old actor is embodying the iconic drummer Ringo Starr in the film, joining a cast that includes Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney, Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, and Joseph Quinn as George Harrison.

Keoghan attributes his weight reduction not only to the demanding filming schedule and the physical stamina required for the role but also to the effects of his ADHD medication. He revealed on the 'Friends Keep Secrets' podcast with Benncy Blanco that he went from 65-66 kilograms to 58 kilograms, emphasizing that this wasn't a deliberate attempt to lose weight for the part.

He explained that typical movie shoots last around six to seven weeks, during which he usually loses some weight, but this project’s year-long duration has amplified the effect. The ambitious project, titled 'The Beatles: A Four-Film Cinematic Event,' was announced last year and promises a unique perspective on the band’s history.

Each film will focus on the individual journey of a Beatles member, tracing their evolution from their humble beginnings in Liverpool during the early 1960s to their unprecedented global success and eventual disbandment in 1970. Beyond discussing his physical transformation, Keoghan also addressed recent rumors surrounding his personal life, specifically allegations of infidelity during his relationship with singer Sabrina Carpenter.

He vehemently denied the cheating claims, stating that they were untrue and led to his withdrawal from public life and social media. He explained that he retreated from events and social interactions due to the false narrative circulating online, choosing to remain silent rather than engage with the speculation. Keoghan clarified that the rumors originated from a blind item posted on the gossip site DeuxMoi, alleging an affair with TikTok influencer Breckie Hill.

He pointed out that Hill herself released a video denying the claims and stating she had never even met him, but this retraction received significantly less attention than the initial accusation. The actor emphasized the challenges of maintaining a relationship under public scrutiny, where even unsubstantiated rumors can be amplified. His relationship with Carpenter, which began in December 2023 after meeting in September, ended in December 2024.

While their romance blossomed with Keoghan even appearing in Carpenter’s music video for 'Please Please Please,' sources indicated the relationship faced difficulties as Carpenter’s career gained momentum. It is widely speculated that Carpenter’s song 'Manchild' is about Keoghan. Keoghan has had previous long-term relationships with Shona Guerin and Alyson Kierans, with whom he shares a son, Brando. Carpenter was previously linked to Joshua Bassett and Shawn Mendes.

The situation raises questions about the pressures faced by actors and the personal sacrifices they make for their roles, and the impact of public scrutiny on their personal lives





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