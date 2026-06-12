Barry Keoghan's New Girlfriend Revealed: Irish Actor 'Totally Smitten' with British Aesthetician Danica Hall

Barry Keoghan's new girlfriend has been revealed as Danica Hall, a British aesthetician who is said to remind him of his ex-girlfriend Alyson Kierans, a dentist he dated from 2021 to 2023 and with whom he shares son Brando, three.

Barry Keoghan is said to be totally smitten with his new girlfriend, British aesthetician Danica Hall , known as Neeka. The Irish actor, 33, was pictured kissing Danica in Barcelona earlier this month, with fans eager to learn her identity.

Now it can be revealed that Danica is a high-end aesthetician who met Barry through her work in a cosmetic surgery company on Harley Street. Friends say the pair have been together officially for weeks, and that Barry is enjoying their low key romance after his high profile relationship with American singer Sabrina Carpenter. Danica couldn't be more different than the international popstar, unknown to the world and having scrubbed all her social media accounts.

A source said, Neeka is totally in sync with Barry. She gets that he wants to live a quiet life and she is totally down with that. Barry Keoghan's new girlfriend has been revealed as Danica Hall, a British aesthetician who is said to remind him of his ex-girlfriend Alyson Kierans, a dentist he dated from 2021 to 2023 and with whom he shares son Brando, three.

The insiders told The Sun, Her relationship with Barry may be over but they will share their son forever. She is a devoted mother and caring for Brando is her priority. That is something Barry really values in a partner. That sense of normalness he had with Alyson, who wasn't bothered about living a public life, is what his friends think he has found again in Neeka.

Barry's new romance is the first public relationship he has had since his split from popstar Sabrina in 2024, which ended with him suffering relentless abuse after being wrongly accused of infidelity. The Saltburn star was soon hit with claims that he cheated on Sabrina with a semi-famous TikTok influencer, which turned out to be Breckie Hill, after a blind item was sent to gossip site DeuxMoi.

Barry appeared on Benny Blanco's Friends Keep Secrets podcast and told how he retreated from public view due to overwhelming backlash online. He said, I came off Instagram, social profiles. I stopped going to events, socialising. It's because there was a narrative out there that's not true.

I never confirmed or said anything about it so I just disappeared. Rapper and co-host of the podcast Lil Dicky asked, Is it something about cheating? That I cheated, yeah, Barry said. I don't want to ever bring anyone else into it but unfortunately, having a relationship in the public eye, it's amplified.

You see the narrative, a girl made a video and then a girl made the same video and said sorry for making that up but no one seemed to latch on to that video. Barry was referring to a video Breckie uploaded where she denied the cheating rumours and said she and Barry had never met. I have never encountered this man in my life.

The only time I've ever seen him is on my TV screen from watching Saltburn, she said. Danica is said to remind Barry of ex-girlfriend Alyson Kierans, a dentist he dated from 2021 to 2023 and with whom he shares son Brando, three. The insiders told The Sun, Her relationship with Barry may be over but they will share their son forever. She is a devoted mother and caring for Brando is her priority.

That is something Barry really values in a partner. That sense of normalness he had with Alyson, who wasn't bothered about living a public life, is what his friends think he has found again in Neeka. Barry's new romance is the first public relationship he has had since his split from popstar Sabrina in 2024, which ended with him suffering relentless abuse after being wrongly accused of infidelity.

The Saltburn star was soon hit with claims that he cheated on Sabrina with a semi-famous TikTok influencer, which turned out to be Breckie Hill, after a blind item was sent to gossip site DeuxMoi. Barry appeared on Benny Blanco's Friends Keep Secrets podcast and told how he retreated from public view due to overwhelming backlash online. He said, I came off Instagram, social profiles. I stopped going to events, socialising.

It's because there was a narrative out there that's not true. I never confirmed or said anything about it so I just disappeared. Rapper and co-host of the podcast Lil Dicky asked, Is it something about cheating? That I cheated, yeah, Barry said.

I don't want to ever bring anyone else into it but unfortunately, having a relationship in the public eye, it's amplified. You see the narrative, a girl made a video and then a girl made the same video and said sorry for making that up but no one seemed to latch on to that video. Barry was referring to a video Breckie uploaded where she denied the cheating rumours and said she and Barry had never met.

I have never encountered this man in my life. The only time I've ever seen him is on my TV screen from watching Saltburn, she said





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Barry Keoghan Danica Hall British Aesthetician Sabrina Carpenter Breckie Hill Tiktok Influencer Saltburn

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