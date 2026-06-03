Barry Keoghan spotted kissing a new woman in Barcelona

Barry Keoghan has seemingly moved on from his past relationship with Sabrina Carpenter after being spotted kissing a blonde female on holiday in Barcelona. The 33-year-old Irish actor was seen locking lips with a Sabrina lookalike outside a coffee shop.

Barry Keoghan has seemingly moved on from his past relationship with Sabrina Carpenter after being spotted kissing a blonde female on holiday in Barcelona. The 33-year-old Irish actor, who is playing drummer Ringo Starr in the upcoming Beatles biopic, was seen locking lips with a Sabrina lookalike outside a coffee shop.

Barry split from ex-girlfriend Sabrina in 2024 and was met with claims he cheated on the American songstress. He later spoke out about the relentless abuse he endured after being wrongly accused of infidelity. The actor denied he ever cheated on pop star Sabrina, 26, who he broke up with in December 2024 after a year of dating. Barry faced rumours he had cheated on Sabrina with TikTok influencer Breckie Hill, which she denied.

He was later hit with rumours of infidelity, though an insider told Us Weekly he was 'very devoted to her happiness,' adding that they were simply 'at different places in their lives.

' Barry appeared on Benny Blanco's Friends Keep Secrets podcast and told how he retreated from public view due to overwhelming backlash online. He said: 'I came off Instagram, social profiles. I stopped going to events, socialising. It's because there was a narrative out there that's not true.

I never confirmed or said anything about it so I just disappeared.

' Barry was referring to a video Breckie uploaded where she denied the cheating rumours and said she and Barry had never met. 'I have never encountered this man in my life. The only time I've ever seen him is on my TV screen from watching Saltburn,' she said. Sabrina and Barry were first linked back in early December of 2023.

The couple had met just a few months earlier, in September. The Espresso singer attended a screening of Saltburn earlier in the month, which may have prepared her for their official meeting at the Givenchy runway show at Paris Fashion Week. Sabrina and Barry's relationship heated up to the point that he even starred with her in the music video for her single Please Please Please.

But there were hints of trouble between Sabrina and Barry when a source claimed to People in August that the couple's relationship was 'on and off.

' Barry has now moved on with a new woman, who he was seen cosying up to in Barcelona. She cut a chic figure in a white vest top and low-rise linen trousers while shielding her face with black Chanel sunglasses. Barry couldn't wipe the smile off his face as he strolled through the Spanish streets with his new flame. The pair couldn't keep their hands off one another as they shared a steamy smooch on a coffee shop bench.

Barry sweetly rested on her shoulder as they enjoyed a morning coffee together. He was seen carrying their luggage as they left their hotel, and they stopped off for a spot of lunch. Barry looked invested in a phone call after their coffee date. The actor has previously had long-term relationships with Shona Guerin and Alyson Kierans.

Sabrina's hit single Manchild is widely believed to have been written about Barry after their break-up





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Barry Keoghan Sabrina Carpenter Breckie Hill Tiktok Influencer Cheating Rumours

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Manchester United Open to Rashford Sale After U-Turn, Barcelona InterestedManchester United are now willing to sell Marcus Rashford at a reduced price this summer after reversing their stance. Barcelona, despite pursuing Anthony Gordon, remain keen on a permanent deal or another loan. Rashford's wages have automatically increased due to clauses triggered by the club's Champions League qualification, creating urgency for United to offload him to free up budget. Other clubs like Newcastle and Tottenham have shown interest but face financial obstacles.

Read more »

Sabrina Carpenter Gets Restraining Order Against Alleged 'Stalker'The Espresso singer said a recent string of alleged incidents outside her home had caused 'severe and ongoing emotional distress'.

Read more »

Sabrina Carpenter granted restraining order after 'deeply alarming' incident where 'stalker' appeared at her front doorThe man appeared at her home uninvited on several occasions and has tried to break in, calming he knew Sabrina Carpenter and that she had been expecting him

Read more »

Barry Manilow's Voice May Have Been Permanently Damaged by Lung Cancer SurgeryLegendary crooner Barry Manilow has revealed that his iconic voice may have been permanently damaged by surgery to treat his lung cancer. Manilow, 82, spoke with a raspy voice during an appearance on Good Morning America and admitted that he had lost hope of ever singing on stage again.

Read more »