Barry King Builds Salisbury Cathedral Model with Matchsticks for World Record

Barry King is constructing a life-sized Salisbury Cathedral replica using over 1.7 million matchsticks to break the Guinness World Record, a project spanning 14 years.

Barry King, a 56-year-old model-maker from Amesbury in Wiltshire, has dedicated 14 years to constructing a massive replica of Salisbury Cathedral using only matchsticks and glue. He initiated this ambitious project in February 2013 with the specific goal of breaking the current Guinness World Record for the largest matchstick model, a title currently held by a different builder. Despite the significant passage of time, King reports that he is not even halfway through the construction process and estimates that he still has at least another 12 years of work ahead of him.

The Mechanics of the Matchstick Model

The core of King's creation involves the meticulous assembly of individual matchsticks, a process that requires immense precision and physical endurance. King currently uses tweezers and a craft knife to whittle the matchsticks into specific shapes before gluing the pieces together to form the intricate architectural details of the 806-year-old building. The final structure is estimated to measure 21 feet in length, 16 feet in width, and at least 7.5 feet in height when fully completed. So far, the project has consumed 1,780,000 matches and 150 litres of glue, with King logging every single item in a notebook to provide accurate proof of progress to the record-keeping organization.

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King's Schedule and Financial Commitments

King maintains a full-time job building office pods for government buildings, schools, and hospitals, which severely limits the time he can dedicate to his weekend hobby. He typically spends seven to eight hours working on the model every Sunday and finds time for an additional hour on work nights if his schedule allows. He plans to dedicate all of his holidays next year to the project, as he aims to reach the two million match milestone, which is currently 220,000 matches away. King utilizes between 10,000 and 20,000 matches per month, and he notes that the cost of matchsticks has more than doubled since he began in 2013, with glue costs also rising significantly.

Space Constraints and Domestic Disruption

The sheer scale of the model is causing substantial disruption within King's two-bedroom mid-terrace house, where the construction is taking over living spaces. He reports that his living room is cluttered and that the work area occupies half of his bedroom, with four boxes of completed sections stored nearby. King acknowledges that the model is becoming too large to remain indoors, particularly once the tower and spire are finished, which will exceed the height limits of his home. He intends to find a larger venue eventually, noting that he simply must finish the project because he has already started it, describing his approach as a steady plodding effort that has flown by over the last decade and a half.

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Chasing the Guinness World Record

The current record holder is David Reynolds from Southampton, Hampshire, who has held the title since 2009. Reynolds spent 15 years creating a replica of the Brent Bravo oil rig, which utilized four million matches to achieve its status. King's goal is to surpass this benchmark, requiring him to use more than five million matches in total for his cathedral replica. The structural complexity of King's model is immense, as he still needs to carve 20 statues for Salisbury's west front, with each statue requiring approximately two hours of careful work. He is currently focusing on the north and south transepts and constructing the tower pillars before finally tackling the famous spire.

Future Outlook for the Construction

King remains optimistic about completing the project despite the long timeline and the physical challenges of working in his own home. He has never built a matchstick model before starting this endeavor in 2013, making his progress even more remarkable. The project represents a significant investment of time and resources, with King having already spent about 6,000 hours on the model alone. As he continues to whittle and glue thousands of matches, he aims to eventually present a structure that not only captures the architectural grandeur of the original cathedral but also secures a place in the history of Guinness World Records.