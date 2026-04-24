Barry Manilow Makes First Public Appearance Since Cancer Diagnosis

Beloved singer Barry Manilow was spotted in New York City, marking his first public outing since revealing his lung cancer diagnosis and undergoing successful surgery. The 82-year-old is recovering well and preparing for a return to performing later this year.

Barry Manilow has been seen in public for the first time since announcing his battle with lung cancer and subsequent cancellation of several performances. The 82-year-old singer underwent surgery for stage one lung cancer after initially experiencing bronchitis and hip pain, which led to the discovery of a suspicious spot on his lung during an MRI.

He has since been declared cancer-free and is expected to return to performing later this year, though he is still working to regain his vocal strength. Manilow revealed he struggled to complete performances due to breathlessness, even after recovering from the bronchitis. The singer was photographed in New York City looking upbeat and stylish, wearing a black leather jacket and sunglasses.

He initially shared his diagnosis in December, explaining that the cancer was detected early thanks to a doctor’s recommendation for an MRI following repeated bouts of bronchitis. He emphasized that he would not require chemotherapy or radiation, only recovery time. Manilow has a long history of smoking, having started at a young age and more recently switching to vaping.

He acknowledged the fortunate timing of the diagnosis, highlighting the importance of early detection in combating lung cancer, a disease that remains a leading cause of cancer-related deaths. Throughout his career, Manilow has faced a number of health challenges, including pneumonia, a mouth tumor, heart issues, and hip surgery. Despite these obstacles, he continues to express his passion for music and performing.

He has rescheduled his tour dates, including performances originally planned for 2026, and remains optimistic about his return to the stage. Manilow has consistently credited his love for music as a driving force, stating that it is his primary passion and purpose. He continues to explore new musical avenues, demonstrating a continued creative drive despite his age and health setbacks. His dedication to his craft and positive outlook are inspiring to fans and colleagues alike





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