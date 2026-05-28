Barry Manilow Opens Up About Cosmetic Procedures and Health Struggles

Barry Manilow, the soft rock legend, has been open about the cosmetic procedures he's undergone to maintain his youthful appearance. The 83-year-old singer has revealed that he had one facelift and would have another if he noticed 'something falling down.' Manilow has also been open about his health struggles, including his recent battle with stage one lung cancer.

Barry Manilow , the soft rock legend, has been open about the cosmetic procedures he's undergone to maintain his youthful appearance. The 83-year-old singer, who is only an Oscar away from elite EGOT status, revealed that he had one facelift when he lived in LA with his husband Garry Kief.

He also mentioned that he would have another facelift if he noticed 'something falling down.

' Manilow, who is opening up ahead of the June 5 release of his 33rd studio album, What a Time, has been candid about his experiences with cosmetic procedures. He has also been open about his health struggles, including his recent battle with stage one lung cancer. Manilow underwent a lobectomy last December to remove the diseased lobe on his left lung and is still recovering.

The singer, who has been married to Kief for over 46 years, has been grateful for the support of his partner and has been focusing on his recovery. Manilow's new album, What a Time, will mark his first record with original material in nearly 15 years. The singer has been performing for decades and has a huge following, with 4.5 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

However, due to his health struggles, it is unclear if he will be well enough to perform on June 25 in Reading, Pennsylvania





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Barry Manilow Cosmetic Procedures Health Struggles Lung Cancer EGOT Status

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