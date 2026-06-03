Barry Manilow's Voice May Have Been Permanently Damaged by Lung Cancer Surgery

Legendary crooner Barry Manilow has revealed that his iconic voice may have been permanently damaged by surgery to treat his lung cancer. Manilow, 82, spoke with a raspy voice during an appearance on Good Morning America and admitted that he had lost hope of ever singing on stage again.

Barry Manilow , the 82-year-old legendary crooner, has revealed that his iconic voice may have been permanently damaged by surgery to treat his lung cancer . During an appearance on Good Morning America, Manilow spoke with a raspy voice and admitted that he had lost hope of ever singing on stage again.

He shared that he had done his first sound check about a month ago, but it was a disappointing experience, as he didn't sound like himself. Manilow had previously undergone a lobectomy in December 2025, after being diagnosed with stage-one lung cancer, and had shared in March that he was practicing to strengthen his post-surgery voice.

However, after his recent sound check, he was forced to consider the possibility that he may never be able to belt out tunes like he once could. Manilow reflected on the 'terrifying' experience of ending up in the intensive care unit (ICU) after developing pneumonia in the wake of his surgery, but praised the doctors and nurses who took care of him.

He is now taking stock of his life, ahead of his 83rd birthday on June 17, and is 'shocked' by the outpouring of support from fans who have been 'praying' for him. Manilow is eager to get back in front of audiences and possibly tour again, but his main concern is his voice, which he hopes will return soon. He is in great shape and ready to go, but the success of his voice is still uncertain.

Manilow's fans are eagerly waiting to see if he will be able to return to his iconic singing voice, and the legendary crooner is holding on to hope that he will be able to sing again. Despite the challenges he has faced, Manilow remains optimistic and is focusing on the things that matter most to him, such as his music and his fans.

He is grateful for the support of his fans and is 'doing good' despite the setbacks he has faced. Manilow's story is a testament to the power of hope and resilience, and his fans are eagerly awaiting his return to the stage





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