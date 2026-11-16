Barry Morphew Sentenced to Jail for Hit-and-Run While on Bail

Barry Morphew receives 60 days in jail for a Denver hit-and-run committed while released on $10 million bail for his wife Suzanne's alleged murder.

Barry Morphew, the 58-year-old Colorado landscaper accused of murdering his wife, was sentenced to 60 days in jail for a hit-and-run incident in Denver. The sentencing occurred on August 28, the same day Morphew pleaded guilty to careless driving charges. This legal development takes place while Morphew remains free on bail, awaiting a first-degree murder trial concerning the death of his spouse, Suzanne.

The Collision Details at Denver CVS

Morphew admitted to striking two vehicles outside a CVS pharmacy in Denver during a trip to the airport. Prosecutors stated he arrived at the airport around 11:45 a.m. on August 28 before turning around and driving through an area with hotels and a mall. He parked outside the CVS where the collision occurred. One victim shared video footage showing Morphew backing his pickup truck into her car.

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According to the alleged victim, Morphew refused to provide identification or insurance information after the crash. She claims he offered $300 in cash to cover damages and attempted to buff scratches from her vehicle. The victim stated she informed Morphew she would call the police, at which point he allegedly fled the scene. Morphew accepted a plea deal for this incident, resulting in the dismissal of four additional charges including leaving the scene and driving without a license.

Bond Conditions and Flight Risks

At the time of the crash, Morphew was released on a $10 million cash bond. Judge Hopkins increased the bond amount in September after prosecutor Fred Johnson argued that Morphew could easily have fled the country. Johnson told the court that the hit-and-run demonstrated a willingness to evade law enforcement when pressured. The judge noted Morphew provided no legitimate evidence for his trip to the airport.

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Morphew's attorney, Jane Fisher-Byrialsen, argued during the hearing that her client had not fled during six years of prosecution. Despite this defense, the judge imposed stricter bond conditions. Morphew is now barred from leaving the San Luis Valley without court permission. His original release terms only restricted travel outside home for specific reasons like work or medical emergencies.

The Murder Case Background

Suzanne Morphew, a 49-year-old former middle school teacher, vanished from her $1.5 million home in Maysville on Mother's Day in May 2020. Her remains were not discovered until September 2023, more than three years later. The remains were found off a dirt road in southern Colorado, an area known locally as 'The Boneyard.' Investigators found no signs of trauma on her body but detected traces of a wildlife tranquilizer drug cocktail in her bone marrow.

Prosecutors allege that Barry Morphew was the only person other than wildlife officials with authorization to use these chemicals in the area. The original 2021 murder case collapsed because Suzanne's body had not yet been found. Morphew pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in January after charges were reinstated. He shared two adult daughters with Suzanne before his arrest in May 2021.

Scheduled Consequences and Next Steps

Barry Morphew must serve his 60-day jail sentence for the hit-and-run conviction. He remains under strict monitoring, including a GPS tracker, as he awaits his murder trial. The court order prohibits him from leaving his home except for court appearances or ambulance transport in a medical emergency. He also surrendered his passport and is banned from leaving Colorado.

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The case highlights the complex legal challenges surrounding the disappearance of Suzanne Morphew. While the hit-and-run resulted in a quick guilty plea and jail time, the murder trial remains pending. Morphew continues to deny killing his wife of 25 years. The outcome of his upcoming trial will determine his long-term legal fate regarding the 2020 disappearance.