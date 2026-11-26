Leaf Trading Cards donates 100% of sales from limited edition Barry Sanders cards to the American Heart Association through Dec 12, 2026 to fight cardiovascular disease.

Leaf Trading Cards has launched a charitable initiative featuring limited-edition trading cards starring National Football League Hall of Fame Detroit Lions running back Barry Sanders. This campaign supports the American Heart Association in its mission to combat heart disease and stroke through proceeds from card sales. The partnership highlights the personal health journey of Sanders, who survived a heart attack in 2024.

Leaf Trading Cards Donates 100% Of Sales To Aha

Beginning on November 25, Leaf Trading Cards will offer these special editions with a commitment to donate 100 percent of the purchase price directly to the American Heart Association. This financial arrangement ensures that every transaction contributes to the organization's lifesaving work. The promotional period for these donations concludes on December 12, 2026. By purchasing these items, collectors can directly support cardiovascular research and awareness efforts. The initiative leverages the popularity of sports memorabilia to drive significant revenue toward health causes.

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Sanders Heart Attack Highlights Cardiovascular Risks

Sanders experienced a heart attack during Father's Day weekend in 2024. The medical emergency occurred while he was on a college recruiting trip accompanied by one of his sons. This event served as a critical wake-up call regarding personal health maintenance. Since the incident, Sanders has prioritized raising awareness about heart disease. He actively encourages individuals to understand their health metrics and take proactive steps. His story illustrates that cardiovascular issues can impact anyone, regardless of physical fitness or fame. The American Heart Association cites that approximately 6 in 10 U.S. adults will develop some type of cardiovascular disease within the next 30 years. Sanders uses his platform to emphasize the importance of knowing risk factors early.

Limited Edition Barry Sanders Cards Available For Purchase

The campaign features specific product tiers with limited availability for collectors. A standard card is priced at $20 and is limited to a production run of 5,000 units. Some of these 5,000 cards are rare numbered editions. Additionally, 500 cards include autographs by Sanders randomly inserted into the stock. A separate premium tier offers 1,000 CGC Graded Edition cards. These graded cards are priced at $39.99 each. Within this premium batch, 50 cards feature autographs from both Sanders and his sons. These items are randomly inserted among the graded editions. The availability of these specific items creates a unique opportunity for fans to contribute to charity while collecting memorabilia.

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Stakeholder Positions On Heart Disease Awareness

Nancy Brown, the chief executive officer of the American Heart Association, emphasized the broader significance of this partnership. She noted that Sanders' story serves as a powerful reminder for everyone to be mindful of their heart health. Brown stated that even a Hall of Fame athlete and NFL MVP must monitor risk factors. She highlighted that understanding these factors and managing them early helps people live longer, healthier lives. Brown expressed gratitude for Sanders sharing his experience and for Leaf Trading Cards supporting the mission. Sanders himself remarked that his heart attack changed his perspective on health and family time. He stated that he learned heart disease can affect anyone, even those who believe they are doing everything right. Sanders expressed pride in working with Leaf Trading Cards to support the American Heart Association. He hopes these cards provide a fun way for people to join the cause and support families.

National Heart Walk And Ongoing Advocacy Efforts

This trading card initiative is part of a broader advocacy effort involving Sanders and the American Heart Association. Sanders recently signed on as the National Heart Walk Head Coach earlier in the year. He has continued to work with the Association to spread awareness and save lives. His role involves leveraging his public profile to engage communities in health initiatives. The trading card campaign extends this engagement into the collector market. It creates a tangible link between sports fandom and health advocacy. The collaboration between Leaf Trading Cards and the American Heart Association demonstrates a strategic approach to fundraising. It combines emotional storytelling with a collectible product to drive donations. The campaign aims to reach individuals who might not otherwise engage with traditional health fundraising channels. The proceeds will help fund the Association's relentless efforts to change the future of health for everyone everywhere.