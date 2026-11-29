Bartosz Poklek orchestrated a global monkey torture network from a Thamesmead flat. He was sentenced to three years and three months before early release under Labour scheme awaiting deportation.

Police raided a three-storey residential property in Thamesmead south-east London to uncover a sophisticated international network dedicated to the torture and killing of macaque monkeys. The operation was orchestrated by Bartosz Poklek, a thirty-year-old Polish warehouse worker who used his rented bedsit to manage a global ' zoo sadism' network for paying subscribers.

Poklek Orchestrated Global Monkey Torture Network

Bartosz Poklek managed an extensive digital empire from a grey building in Thamesmead that last sold for £151,000 in 2021. Inside the flat, officers discovered a high-tech computer bank featuring live streams of monkeys in Indonesia being dismembered, skewered, and boiled alive. Prosecutors described the operation as resembling a Fortune 500 company due to its professional structure and international reach.

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Investigators found approximately 10,500 computer files on Poklek devices, including thousands of videos depicting extreme animal cruelty and child abuse images. Around 3,000 specific videos showing the torture of monkeys were identified on his devices. A detective reviewing the footage stated it was the worst thing he had witnessed in his entire career and personal life.

Authorities Discovered Child Abuse Images and Drugs

The investigation also uncovered significant quantities of class B amphetamine alongside the illegal media. Police were forced to curtail the full examination of every file at some point during the inquiry, meaning the full extent of the digital evidence may not have been completely cataloged. The property, located on a post-war housing development originally conceived by the Greater London Council, contained small gardens and pebble-dashed walls that concealed the horrors happening inside.

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Neighbors described the building as being split into bedsits rented to Polish nationals. One resident expressed shock at the discovery, noting they had kept the incident hidden from their children due to the sickening nature of the crimes. The stark contrast between the innocent silhouette stickers on the windows and the abuse committed inside highlighted the concealed evil within the community.

Poklek Received Three Years And Three Months In Prison

Bartosz Poklek was sentenced to three years and three months in jail on October 9 at Woolwich Crown Court. The judge, Christopher Grout, described the case as the most horrific example of animal abuse encountered in his legal career. He called on Parliament to increase the maximum punishment for such offences, emphasizing the severity of the cruelty involved.

Poklek was arrested in September 2025, meaning he had already spent time in custody before his sentencing. His barrister argued that he had become isolated and slipped into an online world where boundaries became unclear. The court was told he has family in Britain who were prepared to support him upon his release.

Controversy Surrounds Poklek Early Release Under Labour Scheme

Poklek has already been released from prison under Labour early release scheme just weeks after his sentencing. He is currently awaiting deportation to Poland, raising fears that he could resume his online animal torture operation from abroad. Questions remain about how effectively his five-year Serious Crime Prevention Order will be enforced once he leaves the country.

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Three other members of the monkey torture ring were prosecuted in Britain for their roles in the network. Holly Le Gresley received a two-year jail term for her leading role, while Adriana Orme was handed a fifteen-month term. Peter Stanley was sentenced to twenty months for distributing videos of baby monkeys being tortured within a private Facebook group.

Court Highlighted Links Between Monkey And Child Abuse

During the sentencing, prosecutors warned of growing concerns over links between the monkey torture community and child sexual abuse. The court heard disturbing details about baby monkeys being dressed in nappies and bonnets and fed from milk bottles. Poklek was eventually caught after revealing his email address on a website being monitored by police.

The case has sparked international outrage regarding the trade of abusive animal content. While domestic accomplices have faced justice, the early release of the ringleader has drawn criticism. The situation highlights the challenges of enforcing international crime prevention orders against individuals who may resume illicit activities from overseas jurisdictions.