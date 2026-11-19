Basset hound Becky leads searchers to her dementia-stricken 69-year-old owner in Wilmington, NY, averting disaster in freezing November temperatures.

A dedicated basset hound named Becky played a pivotal role in the successful rescue of her 69-year-old owner, a man living with dementia, after he became lost in the New York wilderness on November 12. The remarkable event occurred in Wilmington, located approximately 20 miles from Lake Placid, where the man had ventured into the mountains during a hiking trip.

Becky arrived at the Whiteface Mountain ski lodge around 9pm, where staff members immediately recognized the distressed dog because they were aware of her owner's condition and his history of wandering. Concerned for his safety, the lodge personnel contacted the New York State Police, triggering a multi-agency emergency response that would ultimately save the elderly hiker from the dangerous elements.

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How The Search Operation Unfolded

New York State Police located the man's truck at the trailhead and initiated a rapid search of one of the trails near the river using a drone and a bloodhound. At the time, temperatures in the region ranged between 25 and 30 degrees, creating hazardous conditions for anyone exposed to the cold without proper gear. Four rangers from the New York Department of Environmental Conservation joined the state police in the initial nighttime effort to locate the missing hiker.

After the initial search failed to locate the man by nightfall, authorities expanded their resources significantly. The following morning, a total of 14 rangers scoured the area, increasing the intensity and coverage of the search efforts as daylight broke over the frozen landscape.

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The Critical Discovery and Rescue

During the morning search, one of the rangers heard a noise that turned out to be the sound of somebody falling and screaming. This auditory clue led the rescue team directly to the elderly man, who was discovered in a drainage area near open woods. Charlie Foutch, the lead ranger on the search mission, described the discovery as a race against time given the severe weather conditions.

The man was found mobile and talking, but he was suffering from severe frostbite on his feet and hands. He had been exposed to the cold for an extended period without mittens or footwear, yet he remained alive, likely because the physical exertion of moving helped generate enough body heat to prevent fatal hypothermia. Rangers determined that hoisting him out of the drainage was the safest and quickest method to extract him.

Medical Outcome and Official Statements

Following the extraction, an NYSP pilot flew the 69-year-old man to a nearby hospital for urgent medical treatment. The entire rescue operation concluded around 11:50 am, marking a successful conclusion to a potentially fatal situation. Charlie Foutch emphasized that if Becky had not alerted the lodge staff, the outcome could have been drastically different, noting that the man might not have survived another night in the freezing temperatures.

Foutch expressed relief and excitement at finding the hiker alive so quickly, estimating that the search team had been active for about three or four hours. He noted that while keeping moving helped the man stay warm, the lack of proper protective clothing made the rescue even more critical. The man received necessary care for his frostbite and was stabilized after the helicopter evacuation.

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Safety Warnings and Future Prevention

In the aftermath of the incident, New York state authorities used this case to highlight the importance of proper preparation for backcountry activities. Officials encouraged all visitors to ensure they plan thoroughly and carry appropriate gear before entering remote areas, especially when hiking with elderly relatives or individuals who may have cognitive impairments like dementia.

The incident serves as a sobering reminder of the dangers inherent in the New York mountains during the colder months. The New York Department of Environmental Conservation and the New York State Police continue to monitor wilderness conditions and work closely with local lodges to enhance safety protocols for outdoor enthusiasts and the public alike.