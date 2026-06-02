Bath council proposes 'SUV tax' to charge bigger cars extra for parking

A Lib Dem council in Bath and North East Somerset has proposed a new 'SUV tax' that would charge bigger cars extra for parking. The plan, which would be the first size-based tax in England, has been met with outrage from local residents who argue it would target families and people with disabilities.

A Lib Dem council in Bath and North East Somerset has proposed a new 'SUV tax' that would charge bigger cars extra for parking. The plan, which would be the first size-based tax in England, has been met with outrage from local residents who argue it would target families and people with disabilities.

The council's proposals also include requiring a valid MoT for permits and increasing the costs of visitor permits. A local resident permit policy could lead to supplementary charges for some larger vehicles, and discounts for smaller vehicles. Some residents have expressed support for the changes, citing the need for safer and cleaner vehicles.

However, others have expressed concerns that the policy would not improve congestion in the city, as residents would still pay the charges despite them increasing. The council has defended the proposals, saying they will encourage people to use safer and cleaner vehicles. Similar charges were introduced last autumn in Cardiff, which became the first local authority to introduce a parking premium for larger vehicles.

The council in Bath is now seeking views on its proposals, which include increasing the cost of 24-hour parking at Park & Ride sites for motorists not using the service





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SUV Tax Bath And North East Somerset Council Parking Charges Size-Based Tax Environmental Policy

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