Bath Mega Mansion Approval Ends Decade Planning Row Despite Breach Claims

Bath and North East Somerset Council approved a controversial seven-bedroom mansion in Bath, ending a long dispute over unauthorized construction deviations.

Bath and North East Somerset Council has officially approved the construction of a controversial seven-bedroom luxury mansion in Bath, bringing an end to a decade-long planning dispute that divided the local community. Developer Thomas Worrall received final permission to keep the property, which neighbors argue is the largest new build home constructed in the historic city in the last 100 years.

The decision concludes a lengthy battle where residents submitted over 100 letters of objection to the massive structure. Despite critics claiming the build was a blatant breach of planning control, councillors voted seven to two to validate the property, acknowledging the significant deviations from the original approved plans.

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Core Details Of The Unapproved Construction

Initial plans for the site were first submitted in 2013, with planning permission granted in 2021 for a five-bedroom home designed to be set into the hillside. The approved design did not include specific amenities such as a private gym or a cinema room, which were later incorporated into the final build.

Neighbors report that the completed structure exceeds the original consent in both scale and orientation. The home is approximately 130 square meters larger than permitted and stands up to 2 meters taller than the approved height. These dimensions have caused the mansion to tower over the spire of a tin church located next to the property.

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Mr Worrall submitted a retrospective application to the council to avoid potential enforcement action that could have resulted in the demolition of the unauthorized parts of the building. He stated that the amendments were necessary during construction to address water table issues and ground conditions, ensuring a safer structural foundation for the expanded basement areas.

Stakeholder Positions And Community Opposition

Local resident Paul Raithby criticized the decision at the council meeting, stating that the applicant, the surveyor, and the council case officer all acknowledged the build was an intentional breach of planning control. He argued there was zero demonstrated local need for a seven-bedroom luxury mansion to justify overturning established planning laws.

Councillor Tim Warren expressed his reluctance, admitting he did not like the outcome but felt there was no option but to approve the changes. Fellow councillor Saskia Heijltjes warned that approving the build could signal a two-tier planning system, where rules apply strictly to some while others can build first and ask questions later.

Councillor Shaun Hughes emphasized that the changes were not minor clerical errors but substantial additions including bedrooms, gyms, and cinema rooms. He noted that the scale of deviations indicated a deliberate departure from the original consent rather than accidental mistakes during construction.

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Real World Impact And Future Implications

Tavis Hamilton, a neighbor who has spent ten years battling the developer, estimated the completed home will be worth more than three million pounds when finished. He described the property as an absolute mega home that dwarfs all surrounding cottages, highlighting the disparity in power between wealthy developers and local residents.

Residents fear the council left it too late to carry out meaningful enforcement, allowing the builder to create a fait accompli. Some neighbors argued that suggesting demolition was the only alternative to approval was a poor justification, as there were many other routes to address the violations before finalizing the retrospective application.

The approval has intensified accusations that the planning authority lacks the tools to hold developers with deep pockets accountable. Critics claim the outcome undermines public trust in the planning process, creating a precedent where significant breaches can be legalized after construction is complete.

This case serves as a stark reminder of the challenges local authorities face in balancing development pressures with strict adherence to zoning and planning regulations. The decision in Bath may influence future planning debates regarding large-scale residential projects and the enforcement of building consents in historic areas.