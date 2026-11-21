A masked speaker honors a fictional squirrel cult at a Washington city council meeting, sparking mixed reactions after the council approved public prayers.

A masked attendee delivering a solemn invocation for a fictional rodent deity stunned members of the Battle Ground City Council during a Monday evening meeting in Washington state. Thea Marie, who was called to the podium by Mayor Eric Overholser, delivered a serious prayer honoring the so-called Cult of the Universal Nuts of the Transcendent Squirrel, marking the latest controversial moment in the city's new public prayer policy.

Details of the Squirrel Cult Invocation

Marie arrived at the meeting wearing an olive green cloak and a brown squirrel mask that completely obscured their face, establishing an immediate tone of theatrical absurdity. Upon being invited to speak by Mayor Eric Overholser, the speaker emphasized the acronym of the fictional group before beginning the prayer with the phrase: 'All hail the squirrel in her omnipresent, all-knowing grandeur. Hail.' The individual spoke in a completely serious, unbroken tone, treating the bizarre subject matter with the gravity typically reserved for traditional religious benedictions.

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The invocation included specific, nonsensical religious language designed to mimic formal worship structures. Marie beseeched the squirrel for 'the power and strength to persevere through times of oppression as you do through the harsh cold winters of theocratic silliness.' The speech continued with claims that the squirrel would 'forgive the transgressions of our ancestors that we may join you in the great oak in the sky,' referencing a fictional afterlife location.

Reactions from Council and Attendees

The atmosphere in the chamber shifted from confusion to visible amusement as the speech progressed. Several attendees in the crowd pulled out their mobile phones to record the bizarre performance, while others displayed clear signs of discomfort or disbelief. One woman was seen facepalming, and another appeared to walk out of the room entirely as the masked speaker continued their address.

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In the last rows of the seating area, some observers could be seen laughing at the escalating absurdity of the ritual. Marie asked the congregation to 'hail the squirrel' and 'take these nuts into your mouth so that you may feel the warmth and love of the squirrel.' The speaker then made a clear reference to the popular internet meme 'deez nuts,' suggesting that ingesting nuts would purify 'corrupted souls' without consuming flesh or blood.

Context of Controversial Prayer Policy

This incident occurred under a policy approved by the Battle Ground City Council by a 5-1 vote on August 3, which allows for public invocations during official meetings. Mayor Eric Overholser presided over the seven-member council, which is elected at-large by voters in the city of approximately 21,000 people, located about 160 miles south of Seattle.

The rules adopted by the city stipulate that 'all invocations shall be positive and uplifting,' and individuals are limited to one invocation per calendar year. Scheduling must be done through the city manager's office. The policy has already generated significant controversy since its inception, particularly after the first invocation on October 5, when Bast Sekhmet, a member of the Satanic Temple of Washington, delivered a prayer beginning with 'Hail Satan.'

Future Implications for Civic Procedures

The fictional nature of the 'Cult of the Universal Nuts of the Transcendent Squirrel' was apparent to all present, with no evidence suggesting the group actually exists. Despite the chaotic and humorous nature of the speech, the meeting proceeded, and Mayor Eric Overholser concluded the segment by stating, 'Alright, moving on.' The event highlights the legal and social complexities of allowing unregulated religious or quasi-religious speech in municipal government settings.

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The Battle Ground City Council has not yet issued a formal comment regarding this specific incident, though The Daily Mail has reached out to the council and Mayor Eric Overholser for further clarification. The city continues to navigate the implementation of its new policy, balancing freedom of expression with the solemnity of civic duty. As the debate over public invocations continues, local residents remain divided on the appropriateness of such rituals in official government chambers.