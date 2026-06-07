Bavarian Hotel Faces International Outcry After Sending Anti-Semitic Email to Israeli Guest

A family-run hotel in Germany sparked a diplomatic incident and was banned from Booking.com after a staff member emailed an Israeli tourist stating that Jews were not allowed to stay. The hotel manager apologized but claimed the message was sent in error due to a suspected fraudulent booking, while Israeli and German officials condemned the act as blatant anti-Semitism.

A hotel in Bavaria has ignited an international controversy over anti-Semitism after a staff member sent an email to an Israeli guest stating, 'Sorry, there are no Jews allowed in our hotel.

' The incident involved Hotel Zum Hirschen in the town of Lam, which responded to a booking inquiry from Jewish tourist Michael Winokur, who intended to stay with his family for two nights. The email triggered a diplomatic fallout, with Israeli officials and German politicians condemning the family-run establishment.

As a result, Booking.com immediately removed the hotel from its platform, a decision the hotel's management described as 'a huge problem' for their business. Talya Lador-Fresher, Israel's Consul General for southern Germany, shared a screenshot of the message on social media, questioning whether society was regressing to the 1930s. Germany's anti-Semitism commissioner also denounced the hotel as 'an abyss of anti-Semitism.

' However, hotel manager Andreas Vogl denied that the business held anti-Semitic views, instead portraying himself and his staff as victims of the ensuing backlash. He claimed they were receiving threats and harassing phone calls, and alleged that the hotel was being unfairly labeled as anti-Semitic. Vogl explained that the incident stemmed from a suspected fake booking and admitted that the offensive sentence 'just slipped out' in a hasty reply, while insisting that the hotel does not exclude any guests.

In response, the hotel issued a written apology to Winokur, calling the message 'inexcusable,' and extended an invitation for him and his family to stay for a week free of charge to demonstrate that they are not discriminatory. Winokur did not provide any public comment on the matter





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Anti-Semitism Hotel Discrimination Israel-Germany Relations Booking.Com Ban Bavaria

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