Bayern Munich Eyes PSV Duo Saibari and Dest for Full-Back Reinforcements

FC Bayern Munich are monitoring PSV Eindhoven's Ismael Saibari and Sergino Dest to strengthen their full-back options. Dest's versatile profile could address multiple squad weaknesses, while Saibari is the priority target with an offer of €48 million.

FC Bayern Munich are actively monitoring PSV Eindhoven's Ismael Saibari and former target Sergino Dest as they look to strengthen their full-back options. The German champions have long been linked with Dest, a versatile full-back capable of playing on either flank.

Dest was close to joining Bayern in the summer of 2020, but ultimately chose a move to Barcelona. However, after struggling with injuries and competition at Camp Nou, he moved on loan to AC Milan and later to PSV Eindhoven, where he suffered a cruciate ligament tear in April 2024. Despite the setback, Dest returned in March 2025 and played a key role in PSV's Eredivisie title win, contributing eight assists and two goals.

His current contract runs until 2028, and Bayern would need to pay between €20 million and €25 million to secure his signature. However, Bayern's priority is Saibari, a Moroccan midfielder who has impressed for PSV. An agreement is already in place between the club and the player, and talks with PSV are expected to accelerate soon. Bayern have reportedly made an initial offer of €48 million for Saibari.

If that deal goes through, Bayern would first look to offload players, such as loan returnees like Joao Palhinha, before pursuing Dest. A move for Dest would allow Bayern to address two squad weaknesses at once: providing backup and competition for Konrad Laimer on the right, and potentially covering for Alphonso Davies on the left. Davies has struggled with injuries and form since returning from a cruciate ligament tear, and his future at the club is uncertain.

In addition to Dest and Saibari, Bayern have been linked with other options. Eintracht Frankfurt's Nathaniel Brown is a candidate to replace Davies, but his valuation is at least €60 million. International centre-backs Yann Bisseck of Inter Milan and Josko Gvardiol of Manchester City have also been mentioned, as they can play both centre-back and full-back.

Both would be significantly more expensive than Dest, but if Bayern can sell Min-Jae Kim and Hiroki Ito, they might opt for these higher-profile targets. Overall, Bayern's transfer strategy focuses on reinforcing the full-back positions while also adding midfield depth through Saibari. The coming weeks will determine whether Dest finally joins the Bavarian club or if they pursue alternative options





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Bayern Munich PSV Eindhoven Ismael Saibari Sergino Dest Transfer News

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