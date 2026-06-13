Manchester United's striker Marcus Rashford may leave for Bayern Munich after his contract ends, with the German club ready to meet United's £34.5 million price tag and the player's high wages, while Liverpool's interest is complicated by their own teenage talent.

Marcus Rashford is poised to leave Manchester United when his contract expires at the end of June, and a surprising contender has emerged in the transfer market .

While Liverpool have been quietly monitoring the England forward, reports suggest that Bundesliga powerhouse Bayern Munich are also preparing a bid that could reshape the winger's next chapter. Bayern, who have already secured the services of former Tottenham striker Harry Kane, are reportedly comfortable matching United's valuation of Rashford at £34.5 million and are ready to meet the player's wage demands, which sit at a staggering £325,000 per week.

The German club's interest appears to be fueled by their desire to reinforce the attacking line with a player who combines pace, work‑rate and proven goal‑scoring ability, qualities that would complement the team's evolving tactical set‑up under their current manager. Rashford's recent spell in Spain has only heightened his profile.

After joining Barcelona on a season‑long loan, the English international notched 14 goals and supplied an equal number of assists across 49 appearances, playing a pivotal role in securing both the La Liga crown and the Spanish Super Cup. Under the guidance of Hansi Flick, Rashford adapted quickly to the possession‑based style of play, demonstrating versatility that could translate well to Bayern's high‑pressing framework.

Despite his productive stint, the Catalan giants decided not to exercise the option to sign him permanently, leaving Rashford to weigh his options once more. The prospect of returning to the Premier League with Liverpool is also on the table, but insiders at Anfield have made it clear that the club views its teenage prodigy, 17‑year‑old Ngumoha, as a potential elite talent and will not entertain a sale, thereby limiting Liverpool's financial manoeuvring.

Amid the speculation, former United midfielder Michael Carrick, who maintains a close rapport with Rashford, has hinted that nothing is set in stone. In April, Carrick told the media that the striker's future remains undecided and that any resolution will come in due time.

"There are decisions to be made in time on certain things," Carrick said, adding that Rashford's situation is still open. While United have yet to confirm any formal offers, the combination of Bayern's willingness to meet the financial terms and the allure of a fresh challenge in German football could prove decisive for a player eager to continue his upward trajectory.

A move to Bayern would not only reunite Rashford with a manager who values his work ethic but also place him alongside world‑class talent, offering an environment where he can further hone his skills and compete for major honors on a regular basis. As the transfer window approaches, all eyes will be on the negotiations, with the possibility that Rashford could soon exchange the red of Manchester United for the iconic white and red of Bayern Munich





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