Bayesian Yacht Sinking: Crew Blamed, Not Storm, in Tragedy That Killed Tech Billionaire

Investigations reveal the sinking of Mike Lynch's superyacht Bayesian was likely caused by crew error and inadequate safety measures, not a severe storm, leading to potential manslaughter charges and a £400 million lawsuit.

Investigations into the tragic sinking of the superyacht Bayesian off the coast of Sicily in August 2024 have shifted blame from a severe weather event to the actions of the crew.

The £30 million vessel capsized, resulting in the deaths of seven individuals, including tech billionaire Mike Lynch and his 18-year-old daughter, Hannah. Initial reports suggested a 'tornado' may have been responsible, but a detailed analysis by Italian prosecutors revealed the weather conditions were no more than a squall – a manageable increase in wind speed. The report points to improper crew actions, underestimation of the weather, and failures in activating safety devices as the primary causes of the disaster.

Prosecutors are now exploring potential criminal charges, including negligent shipwreck and multiple counts of manslaughter, against the yacht’s captain and two crew members. The investigation also considers potential liability on the part of the yacht’s builder, Italian Sea Group (TISG). TISG has already initiated legal action against Mr. Lynch’s widow, Angela Bacares, seeking £400 million in damages, alleging lost sales due to the negative publicity surrounding the sinking.

TISG’s owner, Giovanni Costantino, maintains the yacht was ‘unsinkable’ and attributes the tragedy to crew incompetence and negligence, specifically citing unsecured doors and portholes and ignored weather warnings. The sinking occurred rapidly, within 16 minutes of being hit by the storm, leading Costantino to believe there was sufficient time for evacuation.

However, the Lynch family disputes these claims, suggesting the investigation should focus on the yacht’s design, stability, and previously unknown vulnerabilities. The incident follows a complex legal battle for Mike Lynch, who recently won a case related to the sale of his software company, Autonomy, only to be later ordered to pay $1.24 billion (£930 million) in damages to Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE). The voyage on the Bayesian was intended as a celebratory trip following his initial legal victory.

British investigations previously revealed the crew were unaware of the yacht’s vulnerabilities to strong winds, which ultimately led to its capsize. The Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) found that crucial stability information was lacking, leaving the captain and crew unprepared for the conditions. The yacht tilted violently in 80.6mph winds and was unable to recover.

The ongoing legal and investigative proceedings continue to unravel the circumstances surrounding this devastating maritime tragedy, raising questions about responsibility, safety protocols, and the design of luxury superyachts





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Mike Lynch Bayesian Superyacht Sicily Manslaughter Italian Sea Group HPE Autonomy Maritime Accident

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