Survivors of the Bayesian superyacht sinking allege crew recklessness caused the disaster. They fight to block liability limits as compensation claims for seven deaths proceed in the High Court.

Survivors of the Bayesian Superyacht sinking are intensifying their legal battle against the vessel's owners and management companies, alleging that crew recklessness and severe safety failures directly contributed to the tragedy. Charlotte Golunski and James Emslie, who escaped the disaster with their one-year-old daughter, filed High Court arguments stating they were left to scramble for safety without adequate assistance from the crew responsible for their protection.

Details of the Bayesian Sinking Event

The £30million Bayesian Superyacht capsized off the coast of Sicily in August 2024 during a freak storm. The incident resulted in the deaths of seven individuals, including British tech billionaire Mike Lynch and his eighteen-year-old daughter, Hannah Lynch . Fifteen other people aboard the 184-foot yacht were successfully rescued, including Mike Lynch wife, Angela Bacares .

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Golunski and Emslie assert that when a violent gust of wind caused the vessel to tilt dangerously, the crew failed to provide lifejackets or organize a safe evacuation. They claim they were not warned as weather conditions deteriorated and were left without critical safety support from the captain and crew who held ultimate responsibility for passenger wellbeing.

Lawsuit Against Camper and Nicholsons

The survivors are fighting back against legal attempts by Revtom Ltd and Camper & Nicholsons International Ltd to limit their compensation liability. The companies filed court documents stating they seek to cap their financial responsibility regarding death, injury, damage to the yacht, and any other losses resulting from the sinking and total loss of the vessel.

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Lawyers for the family argue that the companies allowed the yacht to operate despite knowing about dangerous structural and operational problems. Matthew Chapman KC, representing the survivors, stated that individuals in charge had actual knowledge that defects in design, construction, and operation would probably result in loss of life and personal injury.

Crew Negligence and Weather Response

Chapman accused the defendants of reckless conduct, claiming they knew or should have known that continued operation in prevailing weather conditions exposed passengers to a probability of death. He detailed allegations that the crew failed to monitor weather forecasts properly, did not move the yacht into the nearby harbour at Porticello, and failed to maintain an adequate overnight watch.

The family further alleges that the captain did not wake early enough as conditions worsened and that the emergency alarm and lighting systems on the 184-foot yacht may not have functioned properly. They also questioned whether life rafts were deployed in a timely manner to assist passengers during the rapid capsizing event.

Next Steps in Legal Proceedings

Golunski and Emslie intend to pursue personal injury claims over the sinking and are asking the court to delay any decision on liability limits until all evidence is examined. They have requested detailed records regarding the yacht's design, safety testing, maintenance, and crew training to support their case against Revtom Ltd and Camper & Nicholsons International Ltd .

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While Italian investigators have previously stated the sinking was caused by crew incompetence rather than design flaws, the survivors maintain that the companies' actions amounted to reckless disregard for passenger safety. The High Court case will determine whether the corporations can limit their financial exposure or must face full liability for the damages suffered by the families of the deceased and injured survivors.