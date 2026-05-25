The Bayeux Tapestry, a 230-foot embroidery depicting the Battle of Hastings in 1066, has inspired many copies. One such copy is the Reading Museum's life-size replica, which features 93 penises, none of which can be discerned in the Victorian replica. The driving force behind the replica was Elizabeth Wardle, an English embroiderer who used images supplied by Joseph Cundall to trace and copy the original tapestry. However, the colorization of the photographs had blurred the different type of stitches being used, leading to controversy in the stitching.

It's been called the 'blockbuster show of a generation' - the first time in nearly 1,000 years that the Bayeux Tapestry is back in the country.

But the British Museum's £33 entrance fee for a measly 40-minute viewing slot when the exhibition opens in September? If you feel that's a stitch-up, don't despair: You can still get to view the classic tale of William the Conqueror and the Battle of Hastings at half the price - or at no cost at all. The tapestry, thought to have been commissioned by William's half-brother, Bishop Odo of Bayeux, has inspired many copies.

There's a Danish version in Jutland, completed in 2015 by a Viking women's group, which costs around £16 to visit, for example. A new English version is underway, too, sewn by a fan of true-crime documentaries, her progress tracked by 13,000 enthusiastic followers on Facebook.

And then there's the 19th-century life-size replica in Reading Museum, a magnificent copy that comes with its own fantastic backstory connecting arts and crafts pioneer William Morris, Queen Victoria and the late Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts. You can visit it free of charge.

'The original was a medieval masterpiece, but this tapestry is a masterpiece of the arts and crafts movement,' says Brendan Carr, communities engagement curator at Reading Museum. 'That makes it an artefact in its own right, not just secondary to Bayeux. ' It should be acknowledged from the outset that the Reading version is missing a few bawdy details from the original.

The Bayeux Museum showcases the Bayeux Tapestry, which portrays scenes from the 1066 Battle of Hastings A section of the Bayeux Tapestry is displayed Famously featuring 626 human figures, 190 horses, 33 buildings and 37 ships, the Bayeux Tapestry also includes 93 penises, both equine and human - of which, none can be discerned in the Victorian replica. The driving force behind the 230 ft Reading tapestry (more properly described, like the original, as an embroidery) was a formidable woman called Elizabeth Wardle.

She lived in the Staffordshire market town of Leek with her husband, Thomas, a successful silk and textile manufacturer. The Wardles' colourful circle included Victorian celebrities such as William Morris and the artist Dante Gabriel Rossetti, founder of the Pre-Raphaelites. Much of Elizabeth's married life was taken up giving birth to, and caring for, 14 children before she suffered what is thought to have been a breakdown.

Family legend has it that she only returned to health after Thomas brought embroidery home for her to do. Taking it up with enthusiasm, Elizabeth went on to establish the Leek Embroidery Society which also helped promote her husband's textile business. Elizabeth counted Sir Philip Cunliffe-Owen, who ran the South Kensington Museum (now the V&A), among her many friends and it was Cunliffe-Owen who first showed her photographs of the Bayeux Tapestry in 1885.

The idea of embroidering a replica 'so England have a copy of its own' became an obsession. So, she mustered more than 35 women, assigned them different sections and set them to work.

'These weren't noblewomen like those who stitched the first tapestry,' says Jan Messent, a renowned embroiderer and author of The Bayeux Tapestry Embroiderers' Story. Messent says that the Leek needlewomen were 'from the prosperous middle classes - the wives of merchants, businessmen and shopkeepers. And in contrast to the original, they all sewed their names on it, so we know who embroidered what'.

With the finished work due to go on display just one year later in 1886, the women had a tight and stressful deadline. Elizabeth's son later told the Reading Standard that 'every minute of the day revolved around the making of the tapestry'. Yet it would turn out that the more serious problem was the source material. Mia Hansson with her full-size replica of the Bayeux Tapestry in Wisbech, Cambridgeshire Elizabeth Wardle (1834-1902) was an English embroiderer.

In 1857 she married the silk dyer Thomas Wardle, a distant cousin. The women based their work on images supplied by Joseph Cundall, who had been commissioned by the British government to capture the original tapestry in photographs. Only three copies of Cundall's work have survived - one of which was owned by the late Rolling Stone Charlie Watts. When he died, the Bayeux Museum bought it for £16,000.

Cundall's photographic plates were hand-coloured by the South Kensington Museum before they were lent to the women of Leek to trace and copy. But the colourisation had blurred the different type of stitches being used. As Professor Gale Owen-Crocker, author of The Design of the Bayeux Tapestry, says: 'The pictures in this replica are an accurate representation, but the stitching isn't always.

'To adapt Morecambe and Wise's famous phrase, they use the right stitches but not necessarily in the right order. ' Then there is the controversial question of nudity in the Reading tapestry





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Bayeux Tapestry Embroidery Elizabeth Wardle Joseph Cundall Reading Museum William Morris Dante Gabriel Rossetti Pre-Raphaelites Penises Controversy Stitching

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