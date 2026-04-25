Baywatch Star David Charvet Cleared in Fatal Dog Collision

David Charvet will not be charged after his truck struck and killed a neighbor's dog. The actor's representative claims the dog was off-leash and that Charvet has faced harassment following the incident. Law enforcement confirms the incident was deemed accidental.

David Charvet , the 53-year-old actor best known for his role in Baywatch , will not face charges after tragically striking a neighbor's dog with his truck on April 16th.

The incident occurred in the early morning hours while Charvet was driving through his neighborhood. According to a statement released by his representative, Charvet was navigating low-light conditions when he encountered a neighbor walking three dogs in the middle of the street. The representative asserts that Charvet attempted to avoid the dogs by slowing down and moving to the side, but one of the animals ran under his vehicle.

He immediately stopped, contacted 911, and remained at the scene until law enforcement arrived, fully cooperating with the investigation. The dog owner, Vera Errico, initially claimed that Charvet struck her 11-year-old Labrador, Sunday, and left the scene without stopping.

However, Charvet's representative disputes this account, stating that there is photographic and video evidence showing the dogs were off-leash at the time of the incident, contradicting Errico’s initial statement to the police. The representative further alleges that footage shows Errico walking two other dogs off-leash shortly after the accident. While the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff's Department has not confirmed the existence of this evidence, they have stated that their investigation determined the incident was accidental and no crime was committed.

The department confirmed deputies responded to a report of a vehicle accidentally hitting a canine. Beyond the legal ramifications, Charvet’s representative revealed that the actor has been subjected to online harassment and even death threats following the accident. They stated that Charvet intends to address the misinformation circulating about the incident and protect his reputation and safety.

Furthermore, he hopes to use this situation to raise awareness about pet safety and the prevention of animal cruelty. Charvet, described as an animal lover and responsible dog owner, expressed his condolences to the family who lost their pet. The Sheriff's Department has concluded that the incident was an accident, aligning with Charvet’s account of attempting to swerve to avoid the dogs.

The case has been closed, and no further action will be taken against the actor, despite the initial accusations and public outcry





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