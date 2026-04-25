Baywatch Star David Charvet Cleared of Charges After Fatally Hitting Neighbor's Dog

David Charvet will not face charges after his truck struck and killed a neighbor's dog. The incident sparked controversy and online harassment, but authorities have ruled it an accident. Charvet's representative claims the dog was off-leash and provides evidence to support this claim.

David Charvet , the 53-year-old actor best known for his role in Baywatch , will not face charges after tragically striking a neighbor's dog with his truck on April 16th.

The incident occurred in the early morning hours while Charvet was driving through his neighborhood. According to a statement released by his representative, Charvet was navigating low-light conditions when he encountered a neighbor walking three dogs off-leash in the middle of the street. He attempted to maneuver around the animals, slowing his vehicle and moving to the side, but one of the dogs unfortunately ran under his truck.

Charvet immediately stopped, contacted 911, and remained at the scene until law enforcement arrived, fully cooperating with the investigation. The dog's owner, Vera Errico, initially claimed that Charvet struck her 11-year-old Labrador, Sunday, and then left the scene without stopping.

However, Charvet's representative disputes this account, stating that there is photographic and video evidence showing the dogs were indeed off-leash at the time of the incident. This evidence, they claim, contradicts the initial statements provided to the police.

Furthermore, footage reportedly shows the owner walking two other dogs off-leash shortly after the accident. The Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff's Department has confirmed that the incident appears to be accidental and that the dogs were not leashed when they ran into the roadway. While the department could not verify the existence of the photographic and video evidence presented by Charvet's representative, they have determined that no crime occurred.

Beyond the legal ramifications, Charvet and his family have been subjected to significant online harassment, including death threats, following the accident. His representative stated that Charvet intends to address the misinformation circulating about the incident and protect his reputation and safety. He also hopes to use this situation to raise awareness about pet safety and the prevention of animal cruelty.

Charvet, described as an animal lover and responsible dog owner, expressed his condolences to the family who lost their beloved pet. The Sheriff's Department has concluded its investigation, classifying the incident as an unfortunate accident, and no charges will be filed against the actor. The case highlights the importance of responsible pet ownership and the potential dangers of allowing animals to roam freely, particularly in areas with vehicular traffic





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